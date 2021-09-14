CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tom & Curley Show interrupted by a squirrel

By Tom and Curley Show
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the middle of reading letters from listeners on Monday’s edition of KIRO Radio’s Tom & Curley Show, John Curley was interrupted by his dogs bringing a squirrel — that was not yet dead — inside his cabin. He yells, and has to step away from the microphone. Tom Tangney...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox38corpuschristi.com

Squirrels Have Personalities

Researches from the University of California-Davis say that squirrels actually have personalities. The personality traits can range from aggressive, to social, to careful, and even shy. So, if you think a squirrel is flipping you off it probably is. For more trending stories, watch the full clip!
ANIMALS
northwestgeorgianews.com

James Lileks: The squirrels are mutating

Now that the weather's getting cooler ... Oh, gosh, did I have to say that? Well, it's true. The sun is acting like someone who leaves a play five minutes before it ends so it can get out of the parking lot ahead of everyone else. The nighttime air has a slight knife's edge at 3 a.m. if you're outside your house with a flashlight, looking for holes in the wall. As I was.
ANIMALS
Bradford Era

Robertson: Squirrels, a rifle and the perfect morning

There are times we love to recall, days so special, when everything comes together like a well written play, perfect and unblemished. In the hunting world, or in any facet of life, these days are rare enough. When they do take place, you store them in special places, memories to be remembered and savored like a fine wine.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Behold the Four Personalities of Ground Squirrels

Squirrels are indeed among the most fascinating creatures in nature. Except for being outrageously cute, the little animals are also proving to have various personality traits. To be more precise, there are four types of personalities in squirrels, according to a new study revealed by ScienceAlert.com. More precisely, we’re talking...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Curley
Minnesota Daily

The extraordinary life of the campus squirrel

It’s an unusually warm afternoon in spring of 2020, and University of Minnesota graduate Colin Vehmeier sits at a picnic table in Van Cleve Park, Cuban sandwich and a yerba mate tea in hand. A few bites into his meal, Vehmeier notices that he’s not alone. “This one squirrel comes up behind me … like it was probably within a foot of me,” he said. “It had its eyes on the sandwich.”
ANIMALS
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Kiro Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
burlesontx.com

Old Town Picture Show "Tom & Jerry"

Old Town Burleson will host the 6th annual Old Town Picture Show series on Saturday nights in September. On Sept. 11, the movie will be "Tom & Jerry" Rated PG. The Old Town Picture Shows are FREE community events that encourage people from all over Tarrant & Johnson Counties to gather here in Old Town and enjoy family-friendly movies on a giant inflatable screen. The movies start at sunset in the Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza. JOIN US!
BURLESON, TX
NHPR

Tom Rush On The Folk Show

COVID-19 may have sidelined Tom Rush for a while, but he's back on tour as strong as ever with new songs in his song bag and lots of stories to tell. Troubadour, singer and songwriter Tom Rush stopped by The Folk Show on Sunday, Sept. 12 for a visit with host Kate McNally to talk about his music and upcoming shows.
ENTERTAINMENT
MyNorthwest.com

Ursula: We lost a super hero

If you measure one’s greatness by their acts of kindness, then Dan Kirk of Bellevue was a super hero. From the first day of the Gee and Ursula Show, he would send us positive and supportive emails. A few weeks into the pandemic, we launched our “Letters of Hope” campaign to encourage listeners to send cards and letters to residents of local nursing homes who were living in isolation in their rooms. My father was one of them. When Dan heard me share a story about my dad being disappointed that he didn’t get mail, he started sending handwritten notes to him on a regular basis. My father cherished those letters, always written on notebook paper, always with uplifting and loving messages. After learning my father is German and an avid reader, Dan sent him a baseball cap with a German flag that he’d sewn on it, and a subscription to Time magazine.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: The war on school bathrooms

This story has been eating at me since I heard it yesterday. Kids are vandalizing school bathrooms and posting their mischief on TikTok as part of some bathroom challenge. Suddenly, school bathrooms all over the country are missing soap dispensers, sinks, toilets, and even the doors to the stalls. They’re having to lock the bathrooms. Then what? Spread newspaper in the halls?
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy