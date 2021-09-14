Tom & Curley Show interrupted by a squirrel

If you measure one’s greatness by their acts of kindness, then Dan Kirk of Bellevue was a super hero. From the first day of the Gee and Ursula Show, he would send us positive and supportive emails. A few weeks into the pandemic, we launched our “Letters of Hope” campaign to encourage listeners to send cards and letters to residents of local nursing homes who were living in isolation in their rooms. My father was one of them. When Dan heard me share a story about my dad being disappointed that he didn’t get mail, he started sending handwritten notes to him on a regular basis. My father cherished those letters, always written on notebook paper, always with uplifting and loving messages. After learning my father is German and an avid reader, Dan sent him a baseball cap with a German flag that he’d sewn on it, and a subscription to Time magazine.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO