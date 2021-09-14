CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Took His Training to the Next Level This Off-Season

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgZgZ_0bwAhY3B00
Under Armour

Entering his first season with Indianapolis last year, Jonathan Taylor had a lot of unique challenges to face. Not only was he dealing with a new team, plays, and environment—plus a dramatically shortened training camp—but his fellow running back Marlon Mack was injured during their first game. That placed the majority of the backfield responsibilities on the rookie’s shoulders. He rose to the occasion, racking up an impressive 1,169 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Despite having the third most rushing yards in the league, Taylor still saw room for improvement going into this season. “This isn’t high school or college ball anymore—you’re now playing against the best in the world,” says Taylor, who was drafted No. 41 overall by the Colts. “Every little edge you can find matters. Now that I got to have a proper off-season training period, I wanted to make sure I showed up ready from day one.”

In order to find that edge, Taylor turned to his trainer Adam Boily at The System 8 and a very unique cold weather experience with Under Armour performance expert Paul Winsper. Men’s Journal spoke with the 226-pound record smasher about his competitive drive, personal strategies, and the workouts that got him game ready.

Men’s Journal: How would you sum up the physical toll of being an NFL running back?

Jonathan Taylor: Every position has its challenges in this sport—physically and mentally—but being a running back you have no idea what you’re gonna be running into each play. Depending on the call, you could have a 300-pound defensive lineman falling on you, or a 250-pound linebacker with a running start who you need to block. Maybe you have your hands open to catch a flat route—and that same linebacker is coming at you while your head is turned the other way.

The kinds of hits we take for the team are unique. Coming out of the backfield you have to be able to run between the tackles and sometimes break through them. That means strength, power, and conditioning. Those 15-play drives take a toll if you don’t have it in the tank.

After you were drafted, did you lean on anyone for advice?

Being in the league was always my dream. Once I had that moment, the next goal became living the dream as long as possible. So how do I do that? That’s the first thing I asked the real veterans on the team. Guys like Xavier Rhodes, Justin Houston, and another fullback Roxie Nix, who recently retired. I asked a lot of questions, including with the players I share the running back room with—Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins. I listened to them, applied their advice to my routine, and kept what worked. Whether it’s a drink they’re having, a stretch they’re doing, or an exercise they’re hitting every week. Then it was time to find my own roadmap. That’s where I am at now.

There were some great plays out of you last season. Is there one you’re especially proud of?

It would have to be against the Packers in Week 11. That one truly went down to the wire. There was one drive where we were trying to put the game away and every play was a run. We were grabbing five or six yards a run, but getting penalties that brought it back. That can be disheartening, but I remember telling myself to see it as an opportunity to get more yards. That drive could’ve broken us, but we were able to fight back mentally and physically to get that win.

What were your goals going into this 2021 season?

I wanted to be able to play my fastest from the start. Last year was a strange timeline, and there were nuances that couldn’t be learned until we were throwing real bullets—so I wasn’t able to play full speed right off the rip. This time I wanted to. From this point on, my goal is to come back each season bigger, faster, and stronger.

You trained in an extended “cold weather camp” with Paul Winsper at Under Armour. Sounds chilly. What were the benefits?

Growing up in New Jersey and playing for Wisconsin, I’m not too sensitive when it comes to temperature. I enjoy winter actually. But doing this cold weather training was an entirely different experience. Being in the mountains with these Navy SEALs was eye opening. The chill doesn’t really change, but your mindset can—so I took it as an opportunity to grow mentally. Because when those double-overtime games come, the team that’ll win is the one that isn’t breaking mentally or falling victim to that constant pressure to perform. When those moments happen some players are on the sidelines waiting for the game to be over and others don’t care if they have to put in seven overtimes. They just want to win. That’s the kind of player I want to be.

What led to your training with Adam Boily at The System 8—and what worked for you?

I met Adam in Fort Lauderdale during college spring break. I was there with Melvin Gordon and Garrett Groshek who I was on the Badgers with. We only worked together for a week, but I remember thinking if I wasn’t going to be able to get into the Colts facility under normal circumstances this was the guy I needed to go back to.

Adam’s program is really tailored to me and the needs of my position, A lot of trainers will try to throw you in the mix with other players at other positions. I know guys who like to focus on heavy weights, and there’s merit to that. What I like about training with Adam is the inclusion of banded movements. It gives you that push-pull resistance with every movement, and that explosive power from all angles. That explosion is what a lot of players lose over the course of a season.

Last season was a heavy one. What do you do for recovery during and after?

After a season like that you have to spend a lot of time getting your body back into a state where you can actually train. Everything that I do in the off-season is geared to mentally and physically prepare myself for those challenges ahead. Beyond that, the first thing that I’m paying attention to after a game is my recovery. I’m consistently one of the last ones to leave the locker room. Most players get off the field and go home. But I think right after all that strain is the most important time to address how the body is reacting. That’s when I do my cold plunges or stretches. The veterans told me it’s important to really enjoy those days off, but I’ve been getting that itch to compete again so I’m glad that the season is here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
WTVW

Colts anticipating big things from Jonathan Taylor in year 2

INDIANAPOLIS – First, a disclaimer: Jim Irsay is a close friend with hyperbole. That in mind, he still raised a few eyebrows during a visit to training camp in Westfield last month. The conversation bounced from contract extensions for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich to foot surgeries for quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to whether it would be prudent to sign a veteran or stick with unproven Jacob Eason as the backup quarterback to, finally, Jonathan Taylor.
NFL
wktysports.com

Jonathan Taylor: Week 2 player props to watch

What’s on the table today?: Jonathan Taylor Week 2 player props to watch. Yesterday I highlighted the games in Week 2 that, at least at this early date, are looking like good bets to make this weekend in the NFL. The Packers laying 10.5 versus a Lions team that nearly came back against the 49ers? Yea, I’ll take the Lions and the points. The Browns opening as 12.5 points favorites over the Texans who won straight-up over the Jags? No way, I’ll take Houston and the points there. If you didn’t read my article yesterday go back and take a look for my other early “best bets”.
NFL
Yardbarker

How the Rams Defense Stacks up Against Colts Run Game

While the Los Angeles Rams dominated Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, they missed one facet of their game: the run defense. Bears running back David Montgomery gashed the Rams defense for 108 yards across 16 carries and a touchdown. His longest run of 41 yards came after slashing through the middle of the line before a jumpcut that allowed him to reach the second level.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Running Start#American Football#Men S Journal#Packers#Navy#Badgers
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

503
Followers
856
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy