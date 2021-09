The Wolves were without injured star receiver Tavion Cord but still looked every bit a district title contender in an impressive 49-21 win over Glenn. Starting from Jacobie Greathouse’s opening 100-kickoff return all the way through Issac Wallace recovering a Grizzly fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Wolves dominated in all three phases of the game. Daelen Alexander finished the day with 18 carries for 202 yards and another 24 yards receiving. On top of a win, the blemish from the Wolves’ week one loss to Harker Heights looks a little less significant after the Knights rolled over a strong East View team 62-7.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO