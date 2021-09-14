Coffee comes with conversation at Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria hosted a small open house last Thursday to showcase the club’s new Avantor STEM Lab and other upgrades throughout the campus. Attendees at the “Coffee and Conversations” series also have the opportunity to talk to Girls Inc. staff about the programs that the organization offers, such as afterschool homework help, STEM activities, art, sports programs, the teen center and the Eureka! college-bound program. Before the guided tour, attendees meet in the new STEM Lab for coffee and bagels. The next “Coffee and Conversations” will be held on Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m.