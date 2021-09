NEW YORK — The Yankees remained optimistic and tight-lipped about Gerrit Cole’s prognosis after he left Tuesday night’s game with a tight left hamstring. “He’s doing pretty well today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He went through some testing and that went well. I know he was getting ready to jump on the treadmill right now. So I think he’s encouraged. I don’t think we have anything definitive yet. I think that the next 24 or 48 hours is going to determine where we move and how he responds.

