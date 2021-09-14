CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Morgan, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Johnson; Morgan; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Shelby, southeastern Morgan, southern Johnson, northeastern Brown and northwestern Bartholomew Counties through 730 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Martinsville, or 21 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Shelby, southeastern Morgan, southern Johnson, northeastern Brown and northwestern Bartholomew Counties, including the following locations... Peoga, Morgantown, Trafalgar, Spearsville, Princes Lakes, Edinburgh, Beanblossom, Boggstown and Taylorsville. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 76 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
