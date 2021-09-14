CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

By Jim Redden
 9 days ago
Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.

The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office.

"I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis while also preventing people from becoming homeless because they can't afford rent." Singleton is currently an equity and racial justice advisor to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She originally joined Brown's staff as a housing adviser in 2019. Before that, Singleton served as the executive director of JOIN, a Portland homeless services provider. She also worked at the Portland Housing Bureau and Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare.

In addition, Singleton served as co-chair of the Metro Bond Oversight Committee, Home for Everyone Coordinating Board co-chair of the Metro Housing Bond and Homeless Services campaign committee and on the Portland State University Homelessness and Research Action Collaborative Board.

Other announced candidates include Multnomah County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, and possibly Lori Stegmann. Kafoury cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

Portland Tribune

Portland funds $32M for 206 affordable units for homeless

Home Forward breaks ground on 3000 S.E. Powell, a new affordable housing project that replaces the notorious Safari Club. Construction of a new inner eastside affordable housing project is finally taking off. It's been four years since city officials purchased the Safari Club, a sordid strip joint in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, for future use as part of the $258.4 million Portland Housing Bond approved by voters in 2016. Last month, City Hall formally signed on the dotted line — injecting $33 million in bond funds into the project at 3000 S.E. Powell Blvd. and transferring the property to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County chair pitches alternatives to vax mandate

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge: Portland Police violated law by filming protesters

Court ruling in ACLU lawsuit finds police videos amounted to illegal surveillance during protestsA Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday, Sept. 20 that Portland police officers' filming and live streaming at protest events in 2020 violated Oregon law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit July 29, 2020 against the city of Portland for the Portland Police Bureau's habit of livestreaming footage of protesters for use internally and in feeds to the public. Earlier this week, a judge found that the practice violated state law and a 1988 agreement between the ACLU of Oregon and the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County schools grapple with 1000s in quarantine

Despite low transmission rates on campus, Portland-area schools see thousands in quarantine due to exposureMultnomah County health leaders documented about 100 school-based instances of students being infectious with COVID-19 while at a public or private school since Sept. 1, but thousands more have had to quarantine since school started. "What I can say is that we're seeing very little evidence so far of transmission related to school activities," Lisa Ferguson, communicable disease manager for Multnomah County, said Tuesday, Sept. 21 during a briefing to the county's Board of Commissioners. But while the actual transmission rates may seem relatively low, just...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Multnomah County, OR
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Community leaders call for end to gun violence

The Portland Peace Initiative wants to reach as many community groups as possible through a series of community listening sessions. Portland community leaders are pleading for peace in the city streets as a summer wracked by violence comes to a close. The city is on track for a record number of homicides this year, with gunfire breaking out nearly every day and night. So far in 2021, there have been 909 shootings and 63 homicides, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Community leaders gathered online on Tuesday, Sept. 21 — the International Day of Peace â€“ to launch the Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Demolition begins at former paper mill in Oregon City

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde launches effort to restore its land at Willamette Falls habitat site for native fishTribal leaders and council members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gathered alongside members of the Oregon City Commission on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of on-site demolition work at the former Blue Heron paper mill. The private event marked the beginning of a large-scale environmental restoration project in the works since Grand Ronde acquired the 23-acre site in 2019. Since then, the tribe has been developing remediation plans for the culturally significant land with the Oregon Department of Environmental...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

First two Portland city candidates qualify for 2022 primary election

Two city council seats and the city auditor's position will be on the ballot next year.The first two candidates have qualified for City of Portland offices in the May 17, 2022, primary election. The filing deadline is March 8. Offices up for election include City Council Position 2, City Council Position 3, and City Auditor. Position 2 is held by Dan Ryan, Position 3 is held by Jo Ann Hardesty, and the City Auditor is Mary Hull Caballero. Jamila Dozier has qualified for the Position 2 race. She is a Portland Housing Bureau program coordinator who founded the New Theory...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27.A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will reconvene Saturday, Sept. 25, just days before the deadline set by the Oregon Supreme Court for lawmakers to complete their work. If they do not, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will take over legislative redistricting and a special panel named by the high court will oversee congressional redistricting. Any adopted plan...
PORTLAND, OR
Kate Brown
Portland Tribune

Tootie Smith proposes vaccine mandate alternatives in resolution

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County keeps fighting 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

Columbia County is filing a brief with the Oregoncourt of appeals after a circuit court judge dismissed case. Columbia County is appealing Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove's dismissal of the county government's request for judicial review of a voter-approved ballot measure. After county voters approved the second of two "Second Amendment Sanctuary" ballot measures aimed at preventing local enforcement of most firearms laws in 2020, the county filed a request for judicial validation, asking the Columbia County Circuit Court to review the ordinance to ensure it doesn't violate the federal or state constitution or other laws. In July, Grove dismissed...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Trespassers set 'devastating' fire at Portland's Elks Lodge

Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and WIlliams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11 and now seeks fundingThe historic Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and Williams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11. Owners of the historically Black lodge believe trespassers started a fire on the back porch which spread to the ballroom of the 3,500 square foot building. The Lodge Exalted Ruler, Louis McLemore, estimates that between maintenance, general overhead, and insurance premiums, it costs $100,000 a year to keep the lodge at 6 N. Tillamook Street open and operational. Insurance...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Senate passes, House squabbles over redistricting plans

Minority Republicans focus criticism on plan they say gives Democrats an edge for five U.S. House seats.Majority Democrats passed their plans for new congressional and legislative districts through the Oregon Senate on Monday, Sept. 20, the first day of a special session focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. But the plans ran into a political roadblock in the Oregon House, where minority Republicans and Democratic Speaker Tina Kotek — who has announced a bid for governor in 2022 — traded accusations of dealing in bad faith. Kotek named two committees, instead of one, to deal with the plans separately....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Our opinion: People for Portland group right: No time to waste solving city's woes

A new group is lighting a fire under City Hall to get more action now on a wide array of Portland's woes.A newly formed group — People for Portland — has measured the depths of local residents' frustration and found an ocean of dissatisfaction. Now, the group aims to do something about it — and quickly. Others will quibble about People for Portland's expertise, potential motives or funding sources, but they cannot seriously argue there are no urgent, existential problems to address. Portland's streets are a mess. The city's officially declared housing crisis is more than seven years old. Unofficially,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Special session will focus on Oregon political maps

Congressional and legislative districts will be reshaped for the next decade after the 2020 Census.Oregon lawmakers will meet in a special session starting Monday, Sept. 20, to consider new congressional and legislative district maps shaped largely by Democratic majorities after the 2020 Census. Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown have one week — until Sept. 27 — to complete approval. If they fail to adopt plans by then, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will be in charge of legislative redistricting and a panel of retired judges named by the Oregon Supreme Court will oversee congressional redistricting. Legislative leaders say redistricting...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County grads awarded $25K scholarships for research work

Recent high school grads headed to Yale with Davidson Institute fellowship moneyTwo Portland teens were awarded $25,000 each as 2021 Davidson Fellow Scholarship winners for their astounding achievements in scientific research. Vedanth Iyer, 17, a Sunset High School graduate and 18-year-old Lila Schweinfurth, an Oregon Episcopal School grad, are among 20 students who won Davidson Fellow scholarships for 2021. Both students were scheduled to be honored with a virtual ceremony. Iyer and Schweinfurth are both headed to Yale University. The Davidson Fellows scholarship awards $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 college scholarships to exceptionally high-achieving students 18 and younger who...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard mandates COVID vaccine for all employees, except cops

The city is still negotiating with its unions, but the requirement will likely be in place by mid-November.Tigard has become the latest jurisdiction mandating that its employees must receive a COVID-19 vaccination. "Last Thursday, we informed the team that we'll be mandating vaccines," Tigard City Manager Steve Rymer said Friday, Sept. 10. "We've communicated that we'd like to have something in place by mid-November. At the same time, we are talking to our unions about the process, so we have to have the conversations with them as well." While no final mandate dates have been set, Rymer said the...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: We need more than statements, big-picture visions, and less-than-forthcoming reports to the council. We need immediate action and leadership. Green infrastructure leadership needed

'We need more than statements, big-picture visions, and less-than-forthcoming reports to the council. We need immediate action and leadership.'In July, Portland City Council heard a one-year update on Portland's 2020 climate emergency declaration. The city is making progress in some areas, like transit access and affordability, green building code reform, and programs to reduce emissions from large industrial and institutional sources. But other climate initiatives have stalled or not even started. Automobile traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Carbon emissions from existing buildings and transportation represent a huge inertial lag on the crucial need to rapidly electrify and decarbonize our...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
