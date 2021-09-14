Surry selected for statewide tourism program
The Virginia Tourism Corporation selected Surry County as one of the 30 localities that will participate in a statewide tourism program known as Drive 2.0. The program, as described in a Sept. 1 county press release, is intended to equip communities across the state with the tools they need to succeed in an overly competitive travel and tourism market — and will provide each locality a $10,000 grant to develop such plans.www.smithfieldtimes.com
