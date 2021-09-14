CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perfect NYE Vacay For Those Who Can’t Decide Where To Go

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith travel (somewhat) back on the menu for 2021 and beyond, it’s likely your winter holiday vacay planning is well under way. And while end-of-year getaways for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza might revolve around family from a logistical standpoint, New Years Eve trips are all about you. That said, because the holiday falls right after the aforementioned family-focused occasions, NYE is often an afterthought in terms of planning. It generally tends to disappoint due to restrictive work schedules, lack of willing participants (holiday burnout and all), tight budgets, and lack of childcare/petcare. However, a last-minute New Years getaway is still within reach. You just need how and where to book.

