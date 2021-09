CLYDE — Joseph Lee Whiting, 53, of Clyde, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born June 15, 1968, to Emery K. and Dorothy M. (Mosley) Whiting. Joe was no stranger to anyone. He was born with spina bifida and spent a lot of time in the hospital when he was young. There he developed the “gift to gab.” He was close to his nephews and nieces, sharing fish stories and their love of rock music.