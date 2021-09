BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for robbing a Parkville restaurant and for committing two other robberies. Javaughn Berry, 26, has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies. The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the … Continue reading "Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison" The post Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO