Navajo man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country

Brandon Charley, 36, of Prewitt, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country. In the plea agreement, Charley admitted that on June 24, 2018, he intentionally shot and killed a man in Prewitt on the Navajo Nation reservation. Charley also admitted that when he shot the victim, he did not have an objectively reasonable belief that anyone was in imminent danger.