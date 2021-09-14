Do You Know Which Type Of Potato Is Best For Specific Dishes?

They say you learn something new every day, and today I learned that I have been using potatoes wrong this whole time. Potatoes have to be my favorite side dish of all time. Depending on how they are made, I might even use them as the main course of the meal. We all know that there are an endless amount of ways that you can make potatoes. I feel like you could almost go on a rant with the different ways to cook potatoes much like Bubba did with shrimp in "Forrest Gump". The big question here is do you know what type of potato you should really be using?