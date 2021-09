Heyward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Pirates. Heyward went back-to-back with Matt Duffy to lead off the second for his first home run since July 16. The 31-year-old has swung a much better bat lately, as he's hitting .353/.389/.500 with three extra-base hits, four RBI, five runs scored and 2:4 BB:K over his last 11 games. Overall, Heyward is slashing just .212/.279/.333 with 23 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 34 runs scored, five steals and 27:66 BB:K over 341 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO