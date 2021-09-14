GOP and Democratic senators condemn protests at Kavanaugh residence over Texas abortion law

S enators put up a bipartisan front in condemning a pro-abortion protest that took place Monday outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house.

Roughly 50 protesters gathered at Kavanaugh's residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland, to call on him to resign, protesting the recent 5-4 Supreme Court decision not to block the Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The protest was “another blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary” and anyone who “disagrees with the radical agenda," said Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican, during Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Democratic Sens. Richard Durbin of Illinois and Patrick Leahy of Vermont said those who disagree with the Supreme Court's decision should express their opinions at the ballot box or in court, the Washington Post reported .

Durbin said it was “absolutely unacceptable to involve any major public figure’s family or their home” in the “name of freedom of speech.” There are “proper venues to express yourself,” he added.

Leahy said the demonstrators were trying to "intimidate" Kavanaugh’s family.

Activists from the group ShutDownDC led the demonstration outside Kavanaugh's home on Monday. Police officers were present during the protest, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation .



The law allows individuals to sue any party that assists a woman in receiving an abortion after the six-week point.

An unsigned order from the Supreme Court said Texas abortion providers raised “serious questions” about the Texas law’s constitutionality but noted their application "presents complex and novel antecedent procedural questions" that were not resolved.

