Swinney's motorcycle not a mid-life crisis

By Alex Dodd
 6 days ago

This football season Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney cut an advertisement for motorcycle safety that airs regularly on the radio in Upstate South Carolina.

On Monday night during Swinney’s weekly “Tiger Calls” show with Don Munson on 105.5 FM WCCP, a caller asked Swinney about the ad and his experience on motorcycles. And Swinney jumped at the opportunity to talk about his love for riding his Harley on the open road.

“It’s funny especially with your kids because when you have kids, they don’t really know you had a life before they existed,” Swinney joked. “I grew up riding motorcycles, I rode motorcycles probably since I was in the second grade. I rode motorcycles, mopeds, go carts and four wheelers.”

In fact, as a kid in Pelham, Alabama Swinney worked hard to save up money and bought a Honda-150 when he got his motorcycle license at 14.

Throughout high school a motorcycle proved his primary means of transportation until he sold it for nearly the same price it was purchased before he went to college.

“I would ride everywhere, I rode to the ballpark, I rode to school and I rode my motorcycle all over, I loved it and it was a natural thing for me,” Swinney said. “Then my senior year of high school I sold it and I kept it spit-shine, so I got almost what I paid for it, then you go on with life, go to college, get married and have kids.”

Throughout Swinney’s 20-year marriage to his wife Kathleen he dropped hints that one day he would get a Harley Davidson so they could go on rides together.

Then on Christmas morning in 2017, after the Swinney’s opened their presents, Kathleen told her husband that he may have something else waiting for him outside.

“I walk out there and son of a gun there’s a dang Harley out there and I was so blown away I couldn’t believe it,” Swinney recalled. “Of course, my boys said, ‘you don’t know how to ride that’ and I said, ‘y’all have lost your mind, are y’all crazy?’ I jumped on that thing and took off and they all looked at me like, how do you know how to do that?”

This year on the Swinney’s wedding anniversary Dabo and Kathleen loaded up the Harley and took a drive up to Highlands, N.C. for lunch. But they forgot to check the weather forecast before the couple embarked on their journey.

The bottom fell out before they entered Cashiers, N.C. and road construction forced the Swinneys to get soaked. So they pulled over at a little gas station to dry off before continuing toward their lunch plans.

“I went in there and gave the lady $20 and she let me park my motor there and thank god across the street there was a little mountain store where you can buy shoes and clothes,” Swinney said. “Literally we went in there bought underwear, pants, dry shirts and tennis shoes.”

“We were soaked so we let it pass but then it was great we just threw all of our wet stuff in the motor, went up to lunch at Highlands and drove back,” he said.

Watch: The small moments that make lifelong Clemson fans

Check out this great reaction from a young Clemson fan after getting to meet head coach Dabo Swinney during Tiger Walk before the Tigers’ game against Georgia Tech today at Death Valley:. Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help...
COLLEGE SPORTS
5-star LB 'had an amazing visit' to Clemson

A five-star prospect from Indiana visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and didn’t leave campus disappointed after his experience in Death Valley. Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) five-star class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen reacted to the visit via Twitter on Sunday morning:. Andrean’s game against Michigan City...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson’s Trenton Simpson ejected after targeting call vs Georgia Tech

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was ejected from Clemson’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech during the latter end of the second quarter on Saturday afternoon. The sophomore was able to get pressure on Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates, but the hit was high, according to the referees. After a review, it was determined Simpson was targeting, shortening the Charlotte, NC native’s outing.
CLEMSON, SC
Shipley strikes again

No. 6 Clemson found the endzone for the second time today against Georgia Tech in Saturday’s game at Death Valley. Freshman running back Will Shipley found paydirt for the second time Saturday evening, fighting through multiple tackles and an impressive second effort, to score Clemson’s second touchdown of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
