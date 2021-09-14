CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield dies at 77

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield, the mild-mannered sidekick to Bobby Orr on the high-scoring teams of the early 1970s, has died. He was 77. Stanfield died Monday and the Bruins announced his death Tuesday. A cause of death was not given. A native of Toronto, Stanfield played six seasons...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

