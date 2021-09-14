Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement at the 2021 Met Gala Tuesday night with her white dress that had the words “ Tax the Rich ” written in bold red on the back.

Her appearance at the exclusive and glamorous event sparked a good bit of reaction on social media. Some saw her decision as hypocritical considering her Democratic-socialist identity, and frequent criticism of the wealthy class.

Others have rushed to defend AOC’s dress and choice to attend the Gala, saying her attendance was a great way to bring that conversation to those present at the event.

Watch the video to hear a conversation between USA TODAY Opinion writer Carli Pierson and fellow Theresa Olohan on their opposite reactions to the AOC dress debate.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Was AOC's Met Gala dress a powerful political statement or a pointless photo op? We discuss.