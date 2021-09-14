CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Was AOC's Met Gala dress a powerful political statement or a pointless photo op? We discuss.

By Theresa Olohan and Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCoUq_0bwAbKa900

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement at the 2021 Met Gala Tuesday night with her white dress that had the words “ Tax the Rich ” written in bold red on the back.

Her appearance at the exclusive and glamorous event sparked a good bit of reaction on social media. Some saw her decision as hypocritical considering her Democratic-socialist identity, and frequent criticism of the wealthy class.

Others have rushed to defend AOC’s dress and choice to attend the Gala, saying her attendance was a great way to bring that conversation to those present at the event.

Watch the video to hear a conversation between USA TODAY Opinion writer Carli Pierson and fellow Theresa Olohan on their opposite reactions to the AOC dress debate.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Was AOC's Met Gala dress a powerful political statement or a pointless photo op? We discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

AOC and Carolyn Maloney use Met Gala to send a political message

New York City's Met Gala returned on Monday night, with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney among the attendees marking the comeback of the pandemic-delayed, star-studded fashion event with striking political statements. The big picture: The back of Ocasio-Cortez displayed the slogan "tax the rich" on the back of her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

The real AOC Met Gala scandal isn’t her ‘tax the rich’ dress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to controversy. The New York Democrat and self-described socialist went viral this week when she attended the bougie New York City Met Gala — tickets cost upward of $30,000 — in a dress emblazoned with “tax the rich.”. Critics have already, quite rightly, pointed...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

'The medium is the message': AOC defends polarizing 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Political Statement#Pointless#Democratic#Usa Today Opinion#Board Of Contributors
Upworthy

Billie Eilish and AOC made powerful fashion statements at yesterday's Met Gala

It seems like every year someone makes a splash at the Met Gala with their fashion choices. In 2018 it was Lena Waithe's "queer cape" that enthralled the press and public alike, with its simple but powerful message about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Emma Watson used that year's technology theme to send a more subtle but equally powerful message about the environment with a dress made entirely from sustainable products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PennLive.com

While some call AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress ‘disgusting,’ others say the criticism is simply ‘nonsense’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

If you think AOC’s Met Gala dress is ‘white feminism’, you’ve missed the point entirely

Aurora James is making her mark on the fashion industry. She’s the founder and director of Brother Vellies. Her beautiful sustainable-focused jewelry designs that honor African design techniques have garnered her a prestigious nomination for the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent — she was the first Black woman to be nominated for the award.Her designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, Zendaya, Rihanna, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, and Solange. And James is determined to create space for her fellow Black designers. She founded The Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Washington Times

AOC wears ‘Tax the rich’ dress to ritzy Met Gala

A ritzy, red-carpet event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is filled with rich people — and at least one purported critic. Monday evening’s Met Gala provided Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a chance for fashionable politicking on the long, white, suffragette-inspired Brother Vellies dress. “Tax the rich” was written in red...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston Globe

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political Met Gala dress has Twitter divided

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with celebrities making fashion statements, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the A-listers using fashion to make a political statement. Ocasio-Cortez’s white fishtail gown, designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies, has made waves since Monday’s gala due to the bold, red message emblazoned across the back summarizing her longtime policy stance: “Tax The Rich.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for attacks on AOC Met Gala dress

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked for her attacks on New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress. Without mentioning Ms Ocasio-Cortez, the right-winger took a jab at the progressive lawmaker, who wore a dress to the gala with the words “tax the rich” emblazoned across the back. Ms Greene praised singer Joy Villa, who wore dresses showing support for former President Donald Trump at the Grammys in 2017 and 2019. “You were first,” Ms Greene tweeted about Ms Villa, attaching images of her “Make America Great Again” and “Build the wall” dresses. “And gorgeous!...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

The Best Met Gala Memes: Kim K’s Nightmare Fuel, AOC’s Statement Text, and Frank’s Baby

What’s more fun than watching the fashion parade down the Met Gala red carpet? Honestly, waiting for the memes to parade through our Twitter feed. It’s no mistake that the Met Gala has risen to new levels of pop-culture prominence in the age of social media. It’s not an actually televised event broadcast into every American home after all. It’s slowly just become a night where everyone who loves fashion or celebrity culture decides to log on to the internet en masse and have their say about what the attendees wore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

Where AOC’s ‘tax the rich’ dress clashes with progressive politics

Progressive icon Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attended Monday’s Met Gala, an ultraexclusive fashion industry event typically described as “over-the-top” and/or “star-studded.” But Ocasio-Cortez didn’t forget her ideological commitments at the “In America”-themed extravaganza. Her white mermaid dress was designed by a “sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer” (from Toronto, but all right, we’ll allow it). And scrawled in bright red across the back were the words “tax the rich.”
POLITICS
New York Post

Artist claims AOC’s ‘tax the rich’ Met Gala dress was a knock-off

A California artist and designer claimed Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s provocative Met Gala dress was a ripoff of her work. The street artist known as the Velvet Bandit posted a comparison of AOC’s dress, which featured the phrase “tax the rich” scrawled in red letter, and her own design, which also features the phrase drawn in a similar font and color on a facemask worn by Abe Lincoln.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MSNBC

AOC's Met gala dress broke Twitter. Here's why.

Have you heard the news? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke Twitter with a dress. The left-wing congresswoman from New York on Monday attended the Met Gala, the most glamorous red carpet in America, sporting a floor-length white gown emblazoned with the words “TAX THE RICH” in bright red. Ocasio-Cortez is a...
U.S. POLITICS
WWD

AOC, Ella Emhoff Dealing With Politics of Fashion After Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala’s celebrity guests always create a firestorm of publicity for their designer choices and Monday’s extravaganza was no exception, as Lil Nas X, Blackpink’s Rose, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and scores more can attest. But this time a trio of politicians — Democratic New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio — faced some online backlash for attending the elite event. Individual tickets are $35,000 and tables are $200,000 to $300,000.More from WWDMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' for 75th AnniversaryA...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

251K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy