Duke to roll out plan for residential college system starting fall 2022, per obtained email
Duke will be rolling out a plan for a transition to a residential college system to begin fall 2022 over the next few days. The plan is built around “a strong affiliation for students’ first-year homes and their sophomore year quad, with recruitment for Greek life and other selective living groups continuing in the fall of prospective recruits’ sophomore year,” according to an email obtained by The Chronicle from Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president of student affairs, Shruti Desai, associate vice president of student affairs for campus life and Chris Rossi, assistant vice president of student affairs.www.dukechronicle.com
