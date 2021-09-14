CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Duke to roll out plan for residential college system starting fall 2022, per obtained email

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke will be rolling out a plan for a transition to a residential college system to begin fall 2022 over the next few days. The plan is built around “a strong affiliation for students’ first-year homes and their sophomore year quad, with recruitment for Greek life and other selective living groups continuing in the fall of prospective recruits’ sophomore year,” according to an email obtained by The Chronicle from Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president of student affairs, Shruti Desai, associate vice president of student affairs for campus life and Chris Rossi, assistant vice president of student affairs.

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Duke's QuadEx residential housing system to include automated quad linking starting with Class of 2025

Duke's new residential housing system will link East Campus dorms to West Campus quads starting with the Class of 2025. The new residential model, called QuadEx, will be centered around residential quads with their “own identity, traditions and social events,” similar to other private universities. “Initial implementation of some elements” is underway this semester, and the system will be fully operational in fall 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Chronicle

A four-year timeline of Duke's gradual shift to a residential housing system

The Chronicle reported Wednesday morning that Duke has established some details of its new residential housing system to be implemented beginning fall 2022. The linking of East Campus dorms to West Campus quads has been in place since 2018, and since then, many other housing changes have taken place, such as relocating all selective living groups during COVID-19. Here’s how Duke gradually progressed towards establishing a full residential college system.
HOUSING
bocaratontribune.com

PBSC welcomes students back to campus, rolls out major systems

Palm Beach State College welcomed back more than 23,500 students for the fall term and rolled out two major systems— Workday Student and Canvas —to better serve them. With four learning modalities — face-to-face, online, live online, and hybrid —students have more options to take their classes as they return to some sense of normalcy since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the coronavirus cases still on the rise, the College has maintained its sanitation processes and other COVID-19- policies to keep students, faculty and staff safe.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential College#Student Affairs#Greek#Pratt
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke College to reset tuition cost by 28 percent starting next fall

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke College announced a series of measures to strengthen the value and accessibility of an education at the college, including a new published tuition price. The news follows an announcement of additional support for student exploration of purpose, life and career at Roanoke College. Starting in...
SALEM, VA
Chronicle

Duke has two recreational facilities. Why is one of them closed?

Every day, Wilson Recreation Center is crowded with students trying to squeeze in a post-class workout. But over on East Campus, Brodie Recreation Center sits closed and empty. Director of Recreation Facilities Chris Policastro attributed Brodie’s closure to ongoing staff shortages and mentioned that Duke’s recreation facilities have been “working...
LIFESTYLE
ccenterdispatch.com

Fall Tips to Kick Start the Financial Road to College

(StatePoint) Fall kick starts the financial road to college for parents of high school seniors. But if you’re like the majority of parents, you both value the importance of a college degree, while harboring anxiety about the price tag. In a recent College Ave Student Loans parent survey conducted by...
COLLEGES
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley College starts fall quarter with limited in-person classes

Yakima Valley College begins its first day of classes for the fall quarter Monday. Most classes will remain online only, but a limited number of hybrid classes will bring some students back to campus. This quarter, certain theater, music and clay classes will have in-person components, as well as some...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WTVQ

Largest incoming class for Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College celebrated a historic accomplishment with fall enrollment. The college welcomed 530 new students which is the largest incoming class on record. “It is a very exciting to welcome another record-breaking incoming class to Georgetown College!” said President Will Jones. “They are beginning their journey...
GEORGETOWN, KY
CBS LA

Fall Quarter Begins At UCLA, Bringing Students Back to Campus For First Time In More Than 18 Months

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Bruins are back! For the first time in more than 18 months, students and staff are returning to UCLA for the start of the fall quarter Monday. The campus had largely shut down along with most everything else in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hill is alive with the sound of Bruins 🎶🐻#TrueBruin | #BruinsAreBack pic.twitter.com/wFw0mQrkFX — UCLA (@UCLA) September 16, 2021 And while it’s true the campus is celebrating being named the No. 1 public university for a fifth year in a row by US News & World Report and the opening of two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chronicle

What’s with the wait? Students share perspectives on long Brodhead Center lines

First-year Ella Davis sometimes has to show up to the Brodhead Center 30 minutes before she plans to meet up with a friend to receive her food on time. Sophomore Brooks Finby eats lunch and dinner at the Brodhead Center every day. When he is in the building for lunch between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., it is often reliably congested, as he typically waits around ten minutes to receive his food. Finby is not particularly upset about the wait times because of the large ratio of students to employees.
DURHAM, NC
homenewshere.com

Massachusetts community colleges roll out vaccine requirement

(The Center Square) – Students, faculty and staff attending all 15 of the state’s community colleges are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year, school officials said. “During the past eighteen months, the Massachusetts Community Colleges have prioritized the health and safety of our communities while also...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pncguam.com

Governor to close schools starting Monday?

In response to the growing number of students infected by COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be closing all schools starting Monday next week, people familiar with the matter informed PNC. The governor had been meeting with Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the leaders of Catholic schools...
EDUCATION
Roanoke Daily Herald

Lessons from the Lighthouse District: Halifax rise!

I remember fondly those big basketball games at Liberty University where we were down 1 or 2 points with the clock ticking and the crowd going wild. Our team had to stop the offense from scoring, recover the ball, and then score ourselves to win the game. With the clock winding down, I was checking the star player on the opposing team. As he came down the court, I looked straight into his eyes sending him the message that I am going to stop you. You will not score! He took the shot, and I timed it perfectly and blocked that potentially game-cementing shot. Now, I had to dribble down the court and score with the clock still ticking and feeding off the energy of the crowd. I go to score — I do not mean with a lay-up, but with a thunderous slam dunk. Wow, those were the days.
HALIFAX, NC
CBS Boston

MCAS Would Be Scrapped As Graduation Requirement Under Proposed Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, lawmakers will look at a bill that would scrap the MCAS as a graduation requirement. In its place, the bill calls for the development of “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate they’ve met certain standards. Supporters describe the plan as a “broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality” along with “more authentic forms” of demonstrating student achievement. The bill has the support of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. It would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and school districts set goals for public schools, decide how to evaluate if those goals are being met and establish what resources are needed to do so. A virtual public hearing on the bill is scheduled to be held at the State House Monday.
BOSTON, MA
stetson.edu

Stetson’s Campus Climate Action Plan will roll out Sept. 22

Carmen Johnson, JD, took over last month as Stetson’s new executive officer for Diversity, Collaboration and Inclusion and now will help lead the university’s Campus Climate Action Plan to address issues raised in the 2020 survey. President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, created three working groups to review the findings of...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy