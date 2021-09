PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona has been steadily increasing over the past several weeks – the number of cases diagnosed in August is higher than the peak of last summer's surge – so has the number of deaths. While we're nowhere near our deadliest month – nearly 4,400 people died in January – there was a significant uptick in deaths in August. And in the first week of September, we crossed the 19,000 mark. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that 19,053 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began almost 18 months ago.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO