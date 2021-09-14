Rockets, Wall agree to find trade partner
The Washington Wizards moved on from Russell Westbrook this offseason. And now, the Houston Rockets are apparently eager to do the same with John Wall. Less than a year after last season’s Westbrook-Wall swap, the Rockets are reportedly in talks to part ways with the five-time All-Star point guard — agreeing to find a trade for Wall. Houston agreed that Wall will participate in the team’s training camp that begins later this month, but the Rockets won’t have the 31-year-old play in games.www.washingtontimes.com
