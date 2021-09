“Why stop at one hero, when we can show you all of them”, says Yondu in the new midseason trailer for Marvel’s What If? series. That has certainly been the calling card thus far, with interesting twists on our favorite heroes in stories that are like remixed versions of what we already know. That is except for the last few episodes which show the potential for something greater, whether it’s an Avengers murder mystery, evil Doctor Strange, or Marvel Zombies. The big question is whether this ties into a larger story that impact the MCU?

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO