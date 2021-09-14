CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

< 'Ted Lasso' Season 2: The View From London

NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong first season and a huge haul of Emmy nominations gave "Ted Lasso" all kinds of momentum going into its second run this summer. If you're not familiar with "Ted Lasso," I'll just say it's the story of American football coach Ted Lasso, who gets a job coaching Richmond, an English soccer team - or, you know, football team. I'm Linda Holmes, and today we're going all the way to London to catch up with some fresh perspectives on "Ted Lasso" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: What to Expect?

As a truly epic episode 8 of ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 wraps up, there is a lot that the members of AFC Richmond have got going on. Coach Ted reveals some deep secrets, Sam and Rebecca rendezvous for a blind date, and we actually get to see Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt hug! And then, of course, there’s that small matter of the historic FA Cup Semi-Final match against Manchester City. Where will we go from here? Only the upcoming episode will tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 9.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Ted Lasso Recap: Crash

Ted Lasso began its second season by killing off a dog, and it looks like “Man City,” this season’s eighth episode, might offer a similar shock. It opens, unusually, in Doc Sharon’s apartment, a location we’ve never seen before and one that doesn’t seem particularly imbued with her personality. That’s fitting for an apartment that has been provided by AFC Richmond, as we’ll learn later. It’s not home. This is just a temporary arrangement for Sharon, a gig that will lead to the next gig. But it’s one that, as evidenced by Sharon’s conversation with her own therapist, is challenging her in ways she had not expected. And, at least for a moment between the final seconds before the opening credits and the episode’s first few scenes, it seems like it could be her final assignment.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8: Man City

Richmond has made it into the semis — somehow. While the previous episode focused on Ted’s journey toward positive mental health, Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8, “Man City” realizes that the journey won’t be easy. Ted still has a long way to go before he is ready to really...
RICHMOND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Linda Holmes
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9: The future for Sam, Rebecca story

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9, it’s fair to wonder where where the focus is actually going to be placed. On the surface, it appears as though we’re gearing up for a plotline all about Coach Beard as the character wrestles with a devastating loss and potentially some personal trauma. Yet, episode 8 actually ended with a huge moment for Sam and Rebecca. Their relationship is now fully romantic, but where is it going? Is there a chance that this will end before it even gets going?
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Family Matters

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Man City,” coming up just as soon as I make some obscure reference to something very specific to a 40-year-old white man from middle America…. Through the first seven weeks of Season Two, Ted Lasso was averaging about 35 minutes per episode. That’s...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Man City (Season 2 Episode 8)

AFC Richmond’s FA Cup semifinal face-off with rival Manchester City is actually the least important thing that happens on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8, “Man City,” an hour that both tugs at your heartstrings and may well leave you in tears. (Reader, I cried multiple times, is what I’m...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Rom#English#Npr#Americans#British
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Stars, Writers Earn Large Paydays for Season 3

Ted Lasso is one of the most successful shows on streaming/TV right now, which has led to the cast and crew getting a considerable raise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and writers of Ted Lasso will earn significant pay increases for Season 3 after being in a round of contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Television. Most notably, Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character has reportedly closed a deal for a third season that will pay in the vicinity of $1 million per episode. The total includes creator fees and compensation due to him being the head writer and executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh on Sam’s Big Moves in Season Two

If you’ve watched episode eight of Ted Lasso season two — and you definitely should before you read this because it contains spoilers galore — then you know what a big moment it is for Sam Obisanya. Actually, this whole season has been a big moment for Sam, the defensive...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: New Romance Between 2 Major Characters Emerges in Episode 8

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 spoilers ahead. A new relationship between two major characters is born in Episode 8 of Ted Lasso Season 2, and it will change the direction of the entire show. The new episode of the Apple TV+ series shows Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) getting together after finding out they have been messaging each other on the dating app Bantr. At first, Rebecca was reluctant to get involved with the 21-year-old AFC Richmond player since she's the owner of the team. However, when Rebecca watches Sam's postgame interview after AFC Richmond loses to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, she decides to move forward with the relationship.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imore.com

'Ted Lasso' cast and crew grab huge pay raises for season three

The cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" cast have nabbed sizeable pay raises for season three. Jason Sudeikis may have quadrupled his earnings per episode. Everyone involved with "Ted Lasso" seems to be getting a sizeable pay bump. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, from Jason Sudeikis to the rest...
TV & VIDEOS
wfdd.org

'Ted Lasso' Recap, Season 2, Episode 9: It's A Beard, Beard, Beard, Beard World

Beard goes out on the town after the team's big loss to Manchester City, and he finds adventure, danger, magic, new friends and a return to old patterns. We begin at the end of "Man City," where Beard is telling Ted he's not going to come out with the team; he wants to "shake this off" on his own. But this time, instead of following Ted as we usually would, we follow Beard.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Stars Score Huge Pay Raises Ahead of Season 3!

Ted Lasso's stratospheric success the last year has been thanks to the solid writing and casting. The series has been a huge hit on the awards front and the current second season continues to be one of the most-talked-about series of the last few years. The cast and writer have...
TV & VIDEOS
umc.org

Asbury, Ted Lasso and second thoughts

Editor's note: September - October 2021 is the 250th anniversary of Asbury's Crossing. about the events in England and the U.S. marking this occasion. “Are we nuts for doing this?” Ted Lasso asks his assistant coach during the pilot episode of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The American football coaches are midflight from Kansas to England where they will lead a Premier League Football (soccer) team.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy