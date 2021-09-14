< 'Ted Lasso' Season 2: The View From London

Ted Lasso began its second season by killing off a dog, and it looks like “Man City,” this season’s eighth episode, might offer a similar shock. It opens, unusually, in Doc Sharon’s apartment, a location we’ve never seen before and one that doesn’t seem particularly imbued with her personality. That’s fitting for an apartment that has been provided by AFC Richmond, as we’ll learn later. It’s not home. This is just a temporary arrangement for Sharon, a gig that will lead to the next gig. But it’s one that, as evidenced by Sharon’s conversation with her own therapist, is challenging her in ways she had not expected. And, at least for a moment between the final seconds before the opening credits and the episode’s first few scenes, it seems like it could be her final assignment.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO