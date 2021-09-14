Guided Rock Climbing In Kentucky Is The Ultimate Family-Friendly Adventure

There are certain outdoor adventures throughout Kentucky that are a bit intimidating and rock climbing likely tops the list. It makes sense that it would, given that many people don’t know how to scale a rocky wall in the middle of nowhere with their hands and feet, nor should they try it without proper safety equipment and guidance. But if you do have an interest in guided rock climbing in Kentucky, even if you’re new to the sport, the folks at Grippi Guides are a great option.

The rocky surfaces of Red River Gorge are known around the world as being one of the best climbing spots and adventurers from all over visit the area throughout the year.

If you've ever spent time in the Gorge, you've likely seen some of these extremely strong people scaling the walls and challenging themselves to literally reach new heights. This can definitely be an intimidating - and dangerous - activity, but Grippi Guides allows even new climbers to enjoy this exciting experience.

Grippi Guides is based in Red River Gorge and has appropriate adventures for entry level climbers all the way up to advanced. If you have older, adventurous kids, this would make for a great, family-friendly activity in Kentucky.

You can choose from a half day or full day of climbing and the pricing is based on the number of people. Each group will have two guides to ensure safety and to give you the opportunity to learn the sport.

As you can imagine, you should be in good physical shape to participate as it is a full body workout. But if you've been looking for a new form of exercise, this may just be the adventure you've been seeking.

It won't be long before you are "roped in" to this favorite pastime of so many who have visited Red River Gorge for years. It may just need to be a tradition to visit the area for hiking, exploring, and climbing experiences.

To book an outing, you'll simply reach out to Grippi Guides through their website, linked below. They book around the needs of guests, so let them know what you are looking for and they will help you cross this bucket list adventure off of your list.

Have you thought about trying rock climbing in Red River Gorge? There’s no reason to be intimidated by this sport and our state is one of the best places in the region to try it. Check out the guided rock climbing in Kentucky with Grippi Guides and enjoy the challenge of this outdoor adventure.

To plan a climb and get more information, visit the Grippi Guides website and also follow along with them on Instagram .

