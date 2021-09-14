CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum

By JENNA FRYER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MH2iw_0bwAVbFI00
NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing Denny Hamlin (11) leads Kurt Busch (1) and Joey Logano (22) into turn one during the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years.

The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.

The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week before the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500.

The announcement made Tuesday night on Fox Sports precedes the release of the full 2022 schedule.

“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take center stage in this market as we get our 2022 season underway.”

NASCAR has run inside stadiums before, including regional events at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem and a Cup race at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1956.

Eligibility for The Clash has not been announced, but the drivers will be using the Next Gen cars that are set to debut in 2022.

Tickets for The Clash at Daytona have been on sale for months and the race had been billed as the opener to six days of racing at Daytona. Tickets for “The Clash at the Coliseum” will go on sale Thursday at $65 for adults and $10 for 12 & under.

NASCAR will return to the Los Angeles area after The Clash for its traditional stop at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR did not race in Los Angeles in 2021 because of the pandemic.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, and ‘wasting playoff spots’

Tony Stewart isn’t ruling out Kevin Harvick going on a Stewart-like 2011 NASCAR Cup Series championship run after a winless regular season. In the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series season, then two-time champion Tony Stewart entered the playoffs thinking he didn’t deserve to be there, having won none of the 26 regular season races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Racing#Daytona 500#Los Angeles Area#Ap#Clash#Fox Sports#Next#Auto Club
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut (NASCAR on NBC, Twitter) — INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Why didn't I think of that?. We've all asked ourselves this question at one time or another, usually when we see someone do something so innovative and effective that we're all left staring in awe.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR Officially Announces Race at Historic Los Angeles Coliseum

Next season, NASCAR will officially have racing at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6. In a one-minute Twitter video, the racing league made its announcement. The clip opened with a graphically produced look inside the stadium. Then, past pro and college football moments laced into video moved to NASCAR’s top driver names and cars racing around the track.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles to host 2022 NASCAR season open one week before hosting Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES - NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
NFL
KTLA.com

A preview of L.A. Rams’ home opener

Sarah Schuler, senior director of game presentation and brand experience for the L.A. Rams, and L.A. Rams cheerleaders joined us live with a preview of the home opener against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12. For more information, including how you can get tickets, visit the Rams’ website or follow...
NFL
butlerradio.com

Nascar announces major change for season-opening Clash race for 2022

Nascar has announced a major shake-up to its season-opening event for 2022, when they move the annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, to Los Angeles. The 2022 race will be held February 6th, a week after the Super Bowl and two weeks prior to the Daytona 500. There will be a temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track constructed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is home to the University of Southern California football team and seats over 77,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
racedayct.com

NASCAR Taking 2022 Cup Series Clash To The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

(Press Release from NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications) The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, one of the most storied venues in all of sports and entertainment, will add a new event to its long and decorated list: The Clash at the Coliseum. This season-opening exhibition will take place on Feb. 6, 2022...
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clint Bowyer was already pumped about NASCAR’s newest venue while iRacing at LA Coliseum

It’s official, NASCAR fans: The Clash is moving from Daytona International Speedway to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for 2022. And that’s an awesome idea. NASCAR announced Tuesday that the preseason exhibition race next year will be on February 6 — two weeks out from the season-opening Daytona 500 — at the stadium famous for hosting USC Trojans football, Super Bowls, Olympics and so much more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Racing News

NASCAR Schedule 2022: LA Coliseum steals the show

NASCAR schedules are typically released much earlier. Due to the pandemic, the release has been pushed back. As of tonight, we finally have an official look at the new NASCAR schedule for 2022. The full 2022 NASCAR schedule is rumored to be released tomorrow but get a first look at...
MOTORSPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy