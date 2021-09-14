A new milling and paving project is set to begin later this month

EL PASO COUNTY: A new paving project is right around the corner. On September 20th, milling and paving operations begin on McLaughlin Road from Flower Road north through Tompkins Road in Falcon. Lane closures will be in place until October 8th. The El Paso County Department of Public works wants to remind drivers to reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through the work zone. They’re also asking drivers to watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades and to plan for additional time when using the detours. More information can be found at https://www.elpasoco.com/.