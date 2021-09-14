CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Juventus beats Malmo 3-0 for 1st win since Ronaldo’s exit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksr7s_0bwASvXx00
1 of 4

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Juventus claimed its first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era by beating Malmo 3-0 in the Champions League after a flurry of first-half goals on Tuesday.

Alex Sandro’s 23rd-minute opener was followed by goals in the space of 60 seconds by Paulo Dybala — from the penalty spot — and Alvaro Morata on the stroke of halftime in the south of Sweden.

Juventus has failed to win any of its three games in Serie A this season, the last two being losses that came after the departure of Ronaldo to Manchester United.

A trip to the Swedish champions offered some respite from its domestic problems for Massimiliano Allegri’s team, which can take some momentum into a big match in the Italian league against AC Milan on Sunday.

“We came here after some bad results, but we knew that this is another competition and we knew what to do,” Dybala said. “We did it, playing with serenity.”

Sandro’s goal — a stooping header from a right-wing cross from Juan Cuadrado that was flicked on by Rodrigo Bentancur — came just as Malmo was starting to apply some pressure on Juventus. After that, the visitors dominated.

Morata was brought down by Malmo center back Lasse Nielsen just inside the area for a penalty that Dybala was forced to wait to take, with the VAR making a check for offside against the Spain striker. Dybala slipped as he took the spot kick, but it went down the middle to beat goalkeeper Ismael Diawara in the 45th minute.

Almost immediately from the kickoff, Adrien Rabiot fed the ball forward, Nielsen failed to make a clearance, and Morata ran through before scooping a finish off his shin and against the inside of the post.

“If we had reached the break at 1-0, we could have spoken about it and laid down a new game plan,” Malmo midfielder Anders Christiansen said. “But at 3-0, it was game over. Then it’s just a matter of limiting the damage and not conceding more goals.”

Allegri was able to make some early substitutes with the game against Milan in mind, and one of the replacements — Moise Kean — thought he’d added a fourth goal after rounding Diawara and slotting home from fellow sub Weston McKennie’s through ball. It was ruled out for offside.

Kean, signed to replace Ronaldo, was also denied in the 90th by the outstretched right foot of Diawara after being played in by a deft flick from Dejan Kulusevski, a Sweden international.

“I asked the guys to finish the game without conceding a goal because that helps you and takes away your anxiety,” Allegri said. “It was important to win because otherwise the streak would get too long.”

It was Allegri’s first win since returning to Juventus in the offseason for a second spell in charge. He made his Champions League debut as Juve coach against Malmo seven years ago, winning 2-0 in Turin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Did the terms of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit hamper Juventus’s transfer plans? (Opinion)

Cristiano RonaldoRonaldo left to join Manchester United in the final days of this summer’s transfer window, but did the terms of that deal hamper Juventus?. It has just emerged that the Red Devils are paying their transfer fee split over five years, which could well see them pay off the fee in full after the Portuguese has already hung up his playing boots.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dybala reveals upcoming Juventus contract talks after Malmo win

The Argentine's current deal expires at the end of the year, but his club is prepared to make him their central figure in Turin. Paulo Dybala revealed that he is expecting to resume negotiations with Juventus over a new contract after leading the Italian giants to a comfortable Champions League win on Tuesday.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona look bruised after Messi's exit and Real Madrid's crown has slipped, Juventus are a calamity without Ronaldo but PSG and Bayern Munich will be confident they can win it... how the continent's Champions League heavyweights are shaping up

The Champions League makes a welcome return on Tuesday night as Europe's heavyweight clubs begin the group stage. Many of the continent's leading clubs will actually face one another this week with mouth-watering ties including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs AC Milan. We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Juan Cuadrado
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Alex Sandro
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Daily Mail

Malmo 0-3 Juventus: Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata strike in first-half as Max Allegri's side lift the gloom and finally claim first win of the season

Juventus claimed their first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era by beating Malmo 3-0 in the Champions League after a flurry of first-half goals on Tuesday. Alex Sandro's 23rd-minute opener was followed by goals in the space of 60 seconds by Paulo Dybala - from the penalty spot - and Alvaro Morata on the stroke of half-time in the south of Sweden.
UEFA
vavel.com

Malmo vs Juventus LIVE: Score Updates (0-3)

Excellent weather at the Malmo stadium, the teams are ready to kick off the match. Álvaro Morata accumulates more than 20 goals in the Champions League, being one of the three Spanish players who have this number. In the last season he scored 6 goals in eight matches for the Italians.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus kickstart their season with convincing win over Malmo

Juventus have got their first win of the new season when beating Malmo in Sweden this evening. The Old Lady has had a disastrous opening three matches thus far, but a welcomed return to form in today’s Champions League win should bring a means to kickstarting our domestic campaign also.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ap#Malmo 3 0#The Champions League#Serie A#Swedish#Italian#Ac Milan#Var
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Malmo - Champions League

Juventus' start to the Serie A season has been pitiful and they will be aiming to return to winning ways when their Champions League campaign gets going against Malmo on Tuesday. Despite their domestic struggles, the Old Lady go into this one as clear favourites - but they will have...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Juventus striker Dybala happy to score in victory at Malmo

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was delighted to score in their victory at Champions League opponents Malmo. Alex Sandro nodded in the opener, Dybala converted a penalty even while slipping on the spot and Alvaro Morata rounded out the scoreline. “We knew that our recent results and performances weren't good, but...
SOCCER
90min.com

Malmo 0-3 Juventus: Player ratings as Bianconeri get first win of the season

Juventus put their Serie A troubles behind them with a comfortable 3-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League. Juve have lost back-to-back games and only have one point in their domestic league so far, but this result and performances will go some way towards rebuilding some confidence. Malmo threatened...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
The Associated Press

Croatia beats Slovenia 3-0 in WCup qualifying, Russia wins

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — Croatia proved it can win without Luka Modric as it beat Slovenia 3-0 on Tuesday in its fight for a World Cup qualifying spot. Real Madrid midfielder Modric missed all three of Croatia’s games during the international break with a thigh injury, but the 2018 World Cup runner-up has emerged with two wins and a draw.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.West Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Portugal overcomes Ronaldo's absence, beats Azerbaijan 3-0

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Portugal overcame the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to comfortably defeat Azerbaijan 3-0 and take the lead in its World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday. Bernardo Silva, AndrÃ© Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each to give Portugal a two-point lead over Serbia, which conceded late in a 1-1 draw at Ireland in the other Group A match. The away victory gave Portugal 13 points from five matches.
SOCCER
Janesville Gazette

Bayern beats Barcelona 3-0 for 1st loss of post-Messi era

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Bayern Munich showed Barcelona exactly how dreary life will be without Lionel Messi on Tuesday when it dealt the Spanish team its first loss since the exit of the star forward. Thomas Müller scored a goal and Robert Lewandowski added two more to help Bayern ease...
UEFA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Ronaldo’s 1st Man United Champions League goal since 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for Manchester United in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored his 135th UCL goal early in Tuesday’s match between the Red Devils and Young Boys in Switzerland, 11.5 years removed from his last one (part of a 2-goal, 1-assist semifinal second leg versus Arsenal). The Portuguese star’s 13th-minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri: Victory at Malmo eases tension

Juventus coach Max Allegri admits the pressure has eased after their 3-0 win at Champions League opponents Malmo. Alex Sandro's header opened the scoring, followed by a Paulo Dybala penalty and Alvaro Morata strike. “When you play in the Champions League, there is always some tension in the build-up, especially...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores SECONDS after coming on and nets another goal in added time as Patrick Vieira gets his first win against 10-man Spurs after Japhet Tanganga's red card

He always did enjoy giving Tottenham a good kicking, Patrick Vieira. And this was a good kicking. The sort of kicking that wrecked a perfect run for one club, got the music going for another, and threw up a few questions for both. For Crystal Palace and Vieira, they centre...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy