CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Legality Of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden has ordered that every company with 100 or more employees must get vaccinated for COVID but will his dictator demands pass legal muster? Lars brings on Jonathan Emord, a constitutional law attorney and author of the new book, “The Authoritarians.”. The post The Legality Of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hannity: Vacationing Biden orders vaccine mandate for Americans, none for thousands of illegal immigrants

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, Sean Hannity criticized the vacationing President Joe Biden as thousands of illegal immigrants continue amassing under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas – and as the administration seeks to enforce sweeping vaccine mandates on American citizens while offering those individuals who broke our laws to get here a glaring carveout from the edict.
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Post

This is not how Joe Biden wanted to go to the U.N.

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2001, President George W. Bush used an address to a joint session of Congress to lay out his vision of the expansive conflict he dubbed the war on terrorism. “It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped, and defeated,” he said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legality#Covid
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden 'holding America hostage' as Democrats 'remake' US because they 'despise us'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said a recent change in tone from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will revert to nonchalance once the media gives the White House enough positive headlines on the immigration crisis – and that President Joe Biden will continue to "hold America hostage" until radical Democrats' plans to remake the nation are fully realized.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Biden, who will make his first speech to the world body as the American leader on Tuesday, was represented by his climate envoy John Kerry at the meeting convened by Britain and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall. "We did hear from the US representative in the room that... some good news was imminent," the UN official said, adding there were "really positive views and signals coming from the US representative."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy