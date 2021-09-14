CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear TV Priest’s “Lifesize,” the group’s new song and contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6

Sub Pop Records
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of TV Priest’s acclaimed debut album, Uppers, comes “Lifesize,” a new single from the group and their contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6. The group’s frontman, Charlie Drinkwater says of the song,“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”

www.subpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Hear the exclusive premiere of Eric Bibb’s powerful new single, Dear America

Eric Bibb’s upcoming album, Dear America, is set to finally drop tomorrow (September 10), and in anticipation of its release the blues guitar titan has shared a Guitar World-exclusive premiere of the album’s powerful title track. The track itself, described by Bibb as “an open letter to the country where...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

TV Priest Share New Song “Lifesize,” Announce 2022 Tour with A Place to Bury Strangers

English rock band TV Priest have shared a new song titled “Lifesize.” It is being released as a part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6, and is available on 7-inch vinyl along with another new song, “All Thing.” The band has also announced dates for an upcoming tour in support of A Place to Bury Strangers. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour

UK post-punks TV Priest have a new 7" via the Sub Singles Club, featuring two new songs, "LIfesize" and "All Thing." “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. ('Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.” It's all set to fuzzed-out bass line and a bashing, rat-a-tat beat. Listen to that below.
MUSIC
Revolver

For Fans of Gojira: Hear Hippotraktor's Massive New Song "Mover of Skies"

Hippotraktor are a band from Belgium who make the sort of thunderous prog-metal that sounds like it was forged at the peak of a mountaintop. Chiseling riffs, drums that hit hard enough to cause an avalanche and vocals that alternate between soaring and roaring — the sort of singing one does before a battle against flaming dragon beasts.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
NME

Listen to Holly Humberstone’s soaring new synth-pop single ‘Scarlett’

Holly Humberstone has shared new single ‘Scarlett’, the latest to be lifted from forthcoming EP ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ ahead of its release in November. The latest from Humberstone is a soaring synth-pop cut that the singer-songwriter says is “a fuck you to the guy that was going out with my closest friend Scarlett”, written as the two were breaking up.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Indie pop rising star April returns with new single Piece Of Me

County Kildare rising star April has returned with a brand new single Piece Of Me. The indie pop artist's first solo release of 2021 is her inaugural offering since signing to Atlantic Records UK. Piece Of Me is a chill, atmospheric track which juxtaposes sombre lyrics about lost love with the optimism knowing the heartache was for the best.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Whethan Blends Pop & Bass On Glittery New Single, “Think You Right”

Chicago-born and LA-based producer, Whethan, is someone who we’ve been closely following for quite some time now. He’s cultivated a cutting-edge style underpinned by dancefloor-ready electronic synths, yet inclusive of alternative experimentation and three-dimensional pop expanse. After remaining relatively quiet for most of 2021, the electronic wunderkind has returned with his latest single, “Think You Right.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Pop#Lifesize#Hear Music#Pop Culture#Vol#Bnh Deluxe#Porridge Radio#Workshop Singers#Singles Club#Sports Team#Sidney Matilda#Fr L Aeronef Thu#Fr Stereolux#Wa Neumos#Bc Rickshaw Theater#Co Larimer Lounge#Ga#British
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER On Next JUDAS PRIEST Album: The New Songs 'Sound Fantastic'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic. We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them. Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Monolord's Heavy, Catchy New Doom Song "The Weary"

Monolord have a new album coming next month. After releasing the two-song I'm Staying Home EP way back in January, the Gothenburg doom trio revealed that a new full-length was coming, and now they've officially confirmed that it's called Your Time to Shine and it's out October 29th. The follow-up...
MUSIC
610 Sports Radio

7 Pop songs you need to hear heading into autumn

As we kiss summer goodbye, do not be forlorn… as this Fall holds a whole harvest of fresh new music, we are on the verge of a brand new playlist, brimming with “zero-skip” tracks. With albums from Pop’s biggest names, Lorde, Halsey, etc., dropping left and right, we also wanted to hone in on some new singles that span the Pop genre and make us feel really GOOD!
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Outer Banks’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart Thanks to Celeste’s ‘Strange’

In all, three of the top four come from the Netflix series’ second season. Netflix’s Outer Banks claims three of the top five entries on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for August 2021, including the No. 1 in Celeste’s “Strange.”. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Hard-Ons Announce National Tour with Tim Rogers

Having recruited You Am I frontman Tim Rogers as their new vocalist just last month, iconic Sydney punk outfit the Hard-Ons have announced a run of national tour dates in support of their forthcoming album. Unveiling the news of Rogers’ membership in early August, the announcement came following news that...
MUSIC
younghollywood.com

Songs We Can't Wait to Hear at ABBA's Comeback Concert!

( © Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Iconic Swedish pop band ABBA is giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for: a 40-years-in-the-making reunion, two new singles, an upcoming album, an official TikTok account, and a digital concert experience in 2022. Voyage, the highly-anticipated album, drops November 5th and will be followed by their digital concert live from Queen Elizabeth Park in London next year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy