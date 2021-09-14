Hear TV Priest’s “Lifesize,” the group’s new song and contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6
On the heels of TV Priest’s acclaimed debut album, Uppers, comes “Lifesize,” a new single from the group and their contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6. The group’s frontman, Charlie Drinkwater says of the song,“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”www.subpop.com
