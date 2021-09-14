CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aperture Zero 10. The Champ

35mmc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs was often the case, the Pipes Man had spent most of the morning smoking and creeping around places he probably shouldn’t be. However, it was rare he would be so well rewarded. Upon reaching the roof, he was presented with a composition of decayed textures and patterned fabrics –...

www.35mmc.com

The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Samuel Beckett
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Marvel at UEE’s New CF Pictorial as She Looks Healthier and Captivates with a Return to Her Early Debut Charm

Wow this is definitely eye candy but even better a really positive development with UEE. The former idol turned actress has been one of the biggest chameleons in her look for the last decade, most notably her weight loss to a nearly gaunt look for a few dramas that was worrying. Her honey thighs during the After School era was always a top draw for her visuals and this week a new CF shows that she’s gotten some of that physique back. K-netizens are really happy to see her healthy and still so striking in her combination of height and strong onscreen charisma. Up next is starring opposite Rain, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun in the medical drama Ghost Doctor.
CELEBRITIES
investing.com

Champing At The Bit

I dislike three-day weekends as it is, but it’s been even worse this time, because I’ve got a mountain of cash ready to wire into my crypto account to amp up my trades, but since bankers only work 3 days out of the year, I’m having to wait until the morning. URGH. But at least it’s getting close. Here are a smattering of crypto charts including Avalanche, Binance Coin, FTX Token, IOS Token, Chainlink, THORChain and Siacoin that continue to look great (as always, clicking a chart will yield a big one, and you can see the symbol and name in the upper left). I have very deliberately chosen new charts that I haven’t shared before (I have no positions………yet!)
MARKETS
Escapist Magazine

Psychonauts 2 – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Psychonauts 2. Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!. We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for brand new ZP merch. Transcript. Ah, Psychonauts, what a great game that...
VIDEO GAMES
Film Threat

Zero One Zero

DANCES WITH FILMS 2021 REVIEW! Taking control of one’s destiny has been the mantra of the self-help industry for decades… actually forever. In writer/director Graham High’s short film, Zero One Zero, a young man finds a way to visualize his dreams and desires with unexpected, surreal results. Chuck (Charlie Lind)...
MOVIES
nybooks.com

A Masterpiece at Ground Zero

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Martin Filler's latest book is Makers of Modern Architecture, Volume III: From Antoni Gaudí to Maya Lin, a collection of his writing on architecture in these pages. (May 2021)
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Zero-Waste Luxury Rainwear

With its debut eco rainwear collection, the New York-based luxury faux fur brand Maison Atia is venturing into a new market. This new line of rain garments takes inspiration from the '60s mod aesthetic best emulated by Yves Saint Laurent and Courrèges. Maison Atia reimagines the traditional trench jacket into a playful, pattern-forward, and colorful raincoat. The capsule collection features plenty of polka dots, floral patterns, and bright colors - all chosen to spark a sense of joy amid heavy and dreaded rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Zero-Waste Cosmetic Packaging

The LiquiGlide 'EveryDrop' packaging is a new approach to zero-waste design when it comes to cosmetics that is focused on shaking up the health and beauty market. The packaging was designed alongside Yves Béhar and his firm, and is focused on reducing the amount of friction inside the container to allow every single drop of product to be dispensed. This would enable consumers to feel as though they are getting the right level of value from the products they purchase, while also making the packaging easier to recycle after use.
ENVIRONMENT
gizmochina.com

Infinix Zero X Pro

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 Octa-core processor and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes in a big screen that has a 6.67 inches display AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery +...
CELL PHONES
35mmc.com

5 Frames With a Voigtländer Vitomatic I – Not Bought “for Display” – By Alex Vye

The Voigtländer Vitomatic I is a 35mm viewfinder camera that was produced between 1957 and 1960. The lens is a 50mm Colors-Skopar 1:2.8. F-stops are 2.8 to 22. Shutter is a Prontor SLK-V with bulb, 1, 1/2nd, 1/4th, 1/8th, 1/15th, 1/350th, 1/60th, 1/125th, 1/250th and 1/300th sec. It has a selenium meter – it gives you a reading, you have to manually set the f-stop and shutter yourself.
ELECTRONICS
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Horizon Zero Dawn

A world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal societies, and giant robotic beasts. This week: music from the immersive and emotional score to Horizon Zero Dawn. It's a soundtrack that brings to life a game world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal...
VIDEO GAMES
cineuropa.org

Landscape Zero

A person in a protective suit and a gas mask juxtaposed with crowded tourist sites and people swimming or sunbathing against the backdrop of a monstrous factory on the other side of the beach. It’s not another COVID-19-themed film, as one might think at first glance, but rather the opening scenes of Bruno Pavić’s Astra Film Festival-screened Landscape Zero.
MOVIES
35mmc.com

My First Time Discovering Film – By Bananciat

Backed by a probable longing for something more tangible and needing a change from the mindless snapping that it so readily fired via the iphone camera, it was about time for me to explore the medium of film photography. After some digging on the World Wide Web (with the help...
PHOTOGRAPHY
35mmc.com

Lomography Purple and Metropolis Films: Goin’ Weird – by Christian Schroeder

Lomography Purple and Metropolis are two special films made to spice up our film photographer’s lives. The first one, Purple, can offer bizarre false color representations, somewhat reminiscent of color infrared film like the godfather Kodak Aerochrome. The second one, Metropolis, provides a cool desaturated look that takes you back in time. In this article, I’m going to report on my first experiences with the two fellas. It is one of these “subjective impressions rather than a scientific review”-pieces – you know the drill.
MOVIES
froknowsphoto.com

The SECRET to Street Photography (Shutter Speed, Aperture, ISO)

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) As a street photographer you’re always looking for that moment, Most of the time you’re setting your camera to freeze the action. But, in many situations, going with a slower shutter speed to show in the photos would be a much better choice. It’s going to take your photos from snapshots and turn them into photographs. The good news is, you can do it even with the cheapest gear.
PHOTOGRAPHY

