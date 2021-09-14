Aperture Zero 10. The Champ

I dislike three-day weekends as it is, but it’s been even worse this time, because I’ve got a mountain of cash ready to wire into my crypto account to amp up my trades, but since bankers only work 3 days out of the year, I’m having to wait until the morning. URGH. But at least it’s getting close. Here are a smattering of crypto charts including Avalanche, Binance Coin, FTX Token, IOS Token, Chainlink, THORChain and Siacoin that continue to look great (as always, clicking a chart will yield a big one, and you can see the symbol and name in the upper left). I have very deliberately chosen new charts that I haven’t shared before (I have no positions………yet!)
