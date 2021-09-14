Kevin Smith Describes the ‘True Darkness’ of Working With Bruce Willis

Every movie fan is familiar with the concept of "Director's Jail," that vaguely defined, mystical place where filmmakers vanish from public view as penance for perceived slights against the sanctity of cinema. That state of limbo is a fairly silly concept (not to mention usually undeserved and disproportionately affecting certain demographics of artists over others), but some performers just make me feel like this idea should exist for actors as well. Where's the equivalent Actor's Jail for big-name celebrities, I ask? You know, the ones who've clearly given up entirely and have settled into a routine of picking up checks for very little effort? Anyway, on an entirely separate and unrelated note altogether: Tubi, of all streaming services, has announced that they've teamed up with Bruce Willis on a film titled "Corrective Measures."

