Sally Maureen Wheelahan Strachan
Sally Maureen Wheelahan Strachan, 73, of Daphne, Alabama, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. A celebration of Sally’s life will be held at Belforest Catholic Cemetery in Daphne at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. A collation and family visitation will be held afterward at the St. Patrick Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Hall in Robertsdale, Alabama. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 27409 U.S. Hwy. 98, Daphne, AL 36526. www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com
