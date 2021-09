Today, Insomniac announced they were working on a Wolverine game for PlayStation 5. There are no details beyond that at the time of this writing, and I imagine that we’re now going to head into an information blackout while Insomniac works on the game and gets more ready to show at the next big event down the road, but the announcement alone is enough to get people amped for a Wolverine video game. But if you need something to help pass the time, I recommend digging your PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 out of the closet and finding a used copy of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO