This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO