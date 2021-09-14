CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Confidential: If you're a coffee drinker, you really need to care about climate change

By David Lazarus Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Climate change is such a massive problem, with such potentially catastrophic ramifications, many people have trouble getting their heads around the danger we face. So let's put things in simpler terms. Climate change means you'll be paying more for coffee, every day, for possibly the rest of your life. And...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

More companies pledge ‘net-zero’ emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?

You’ll probably hear the term “net-zero emissions” a lot over the coming weeks as government leaders and CEOs, under pressure, talk about how they’ll reduce their countries’ or businesses’ impact on climate change. Amazon, for example, just announced that more than 200 companies have now joined its Climate Pledge, committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.
ENVIRONMENT
thecut.com

What Can You Actually Do About Climate Change?

Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its latest report, sounding a “code red for humanity.” The IPCC stressed the need for drastic emissions cuts immediately if we want to maintain a habitable planet and warned that we are running out of time to act to avoid climate catastrophe. It was hard not to come away from the report feeling helpless. By now, we all know the obvious things we should be doing to help the planet: eating less meat, avoiding single-use plastics, riding a bike, flying less, etc. But with excessive consumption and doomsday reports everywhere you look, it can be hard to know how much of a difference these changes can make — especially when many things that are touted as ecofriendly turn out to be more complicated. We spoke to experts about which actions have real impact in the face of climate change, from individual behaviors to public policies to push for.
ENVIRONMENT
Skeptoid

Why You Need to Care About Methane

Exactly how big of a threat to global warming is this supposedly lesser of the greenhouse gases?. The causes of climate change are important to those seemingly few of us who note that extreme weather events get more common and deadly and expensive every year, that glaciers are permanently disappearing worldwide, that ice sheets at the poles are becoming smaller, that our local weather events (be they flooding, drought, heat waves, or ice storms) are worse every year, that industries like agriculture are being permanently disrupted, and that the economic effects of all of these are promising to pile up higher and higher and send us all right back into the stone age. And we've probably noticed that among all the talk of fossil fuels, carbon dioxide, the hockey stick graph, and the need to stop burning oil and coal, are a few quiet mentions of methane. Sometimes we hear that it's the most potent greenhouse gas of all, which makes us scratch our heads wondering that if that's true, then all the talk wouldn't always be about carbon dioxide and fossil fuels. So today we're going to find out what's up with methane, and what is the latest and greatest state of our knowledge of where methane fits into the climate change emergency — if it even really does at all.
SCIENCE
Popular Science

If climate change is impacting your desire to have kids, you’re not alone

This can be one of the most anxiety-inducing questions out there for childless people, often asked at family gatherings by distant relatives or prodding parents. For as long this prying question has been asked, young adults have already been strapped with a whole bunch of anxieties, be it economic, political, job-related, and so on. But today’s potential parents have another ever-changing and unprecedented crisis looming over their heads: climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Palm Beach Interactive

Steps for you to counter climate change

It's not just up to the government. The report by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released in August was clear: A hotter world is inevitable, as are all the disasters that brings with it — drought, wildfires, monster hurricanes and torrential rains. The IPCC issued a "code red for humanity" and said humans have unequivocally caused climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
Citizen Online

Green Corner: Faith and caring about climate change

Why should any of us care about the changing climate? What is the imperative that people of faith have to make a difference with our actions? What actions can we take to clean up the environment, use less energy and care about our brothers and sisters in disadvantaged neighborhoods, where disproportionate negative environmental consequences affect their quality of life?
ADVOCACY
