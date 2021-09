ELK CITY - On Friday, September 10, 2021 at approximately 5:02pm, the Idaho County Communications Center received a 911 call advising of an adult female that was attempting to harm herself on the Motherlode Rd in Elk City, ID. The individual reported that the female was injured, but was not sure where or how severe the injuries were.

