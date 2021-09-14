CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

Second Amendment Sanctuary County

By John Klotzbach City Editor
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The Resolution in part states “the County opposes the enactment of any legislation, executive order and administrative rules that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of the County to keep and bear arms or restrict the possession and purchasing of ammunition.”

