Second Amendment Sanctuary County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The Resolution in part states “the County opposes the enactment of any legislation, executive order and administrative rules that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of the County to keep and bear arms or restrict the possession and purchasing of ammunition.”www.communitynewspapergroup.com
