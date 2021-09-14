CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Keem Buys His Grandmother A New House In “First Order Of Business” Video

Cover picture for the articleBaby Keem is back with a new visual for his single “First Order Of Business” from his new album ‘The Melodic Blue.’. The project is the artists’ album debut and was released last Friday on all Platforms. The visual for “First Order Of Business,” opens up with a shot of Keem sitting alone in a living room. He is asked what his favorite train in a woman is and he responded, “Loyalty, off the top.” Upon making his first million, Keem went out and bought his Grandmother a house.

