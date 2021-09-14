Cyberpunk Patch 1.31 Fixes Bugs & Improves PlayStation Memory Optimization
Developer CD Projekt Red is rolling out yet another patch in its bid to further improve and optimize Cyberpunk 2077. Following on from Patch 1.3, which was a substantial update that added lots of quality of life improvements, 1.31 is much less significant. It’s mainly comprised of bug fixes across general gameplay and quest-specific issues, though there is an improvement to PlayStation memory optimization that should hopefully help steady its wonky performance on base PS4 models.twinfinite.net
