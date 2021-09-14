CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Southeast Asian Farmers Adapt, Insure against Growing Climate Risks

By Marty Logan
Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal stakeholders engaged in participatory livelihoods planning in Champasack, Laos. Credit: A Barlis. KATHMANDU, Nepal, Sep 14 2021 (IPS) - As incidents of drought and extreme rainfall increase, farmers in Southeast Asia are partnering with experts to develop targeted weather forecasts to work around the threats and, when adaptation becomes too costly, buy specially designed insurance to protect their livelihoods.

My Clallam County

New World Bank report highlights growing risks of climate change in poorest regions

(NEW YORK) — A new report from the World Bank highlights the growing risks of climate change across the world. The new Groundswell report finds up to 216 million people across six regions from Sub-Sahara Africa to East Asia to Latin America could be forced to migrate within their countries by 2050, with the poorest and most climate-vulnerable affected.
ENVIRONMENT
Montgomery News

Climate change raises crop-insurance cost

Hot, dry conditions caused by climate change have added billions of dollars to the cost of the federal crop insurance program. Long-term warming contributed $27 billion to the losses covered by the U.S. crop insurance program from 1991 to 2017, or more than 19% of the $140 billion total, according to researchers at Stanford University. Increased temperatures contributed about half of the $18.6 billion in losses during 2012 alone, when record heat and severe drought engulfed much of the Corn Belt.
STANFORD, CA
Brenham Banner-Press

PA farmers encouraged to alter growing practices in response to climate disasters

On Sept. 7, Pennsylvania lawmakers turned to their attention to a 737 million dollar national environmental initiative, the Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative (CRFI). The initiative supports Pennsylvania farmers who take action against climate change. It specifically calls for sustainable agriculture practices that reduce nitrogen output, improve water quality, and effectively decrease negative impacts of climate change on agricultural production.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Freethink

These farmers want to salt the earth — and grow crops in it

Camila Reveles lives in one of the saltiest places on the planet. Her village, Praia Seca, is wedged between the South Atlantic Ocean and Brazil’s Araruama Lagoon, on a strip of land that is, in some places, only a few hundred feet wide. The lagoon is the world’s largest hypersaline...
AGRICULTURE
trust.org

COP26 summit urged to prioritise adaptation as 'climate emergency' surges

BARCELONA, Sept 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On the heels of last month's warning from the U.N. climate science panel that extreme weather and rising seas are hitting faster than expected, leaders called on Monday for more money and political will to help people adapt to the new reality. At...
ENVIRONMENT
marketresearchtelecast.com

Mixed results at the close of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges

Bangkok, Sep 6 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day on Monday with rises in Jakarta, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh, while they closed with red numbers in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila. In Singapore, the city-state stock market added 17.23 points, 0.56 percent, and the Straits...
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’

A challenging combination of food scarcity and climate change-related threats to agriculture are driving calls for a “transformation” in food systems, an economist told environmental journalists this week.  Those issues are expected to be discussed by world leaders at a special United Nations food systems conference Sept. 23 in New York. Channing Arndt, a development economist […] The post Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

After a summer of weather horrors, adapting to climate change is an imperative

This summer, the extraordinary heat in the Pacific Northwest, floods across the Northern Hemisphere and Hurricane Ida’s swath across the country have awakened more people to the dangers of climate change. As professionals working on climate change, we receive many requests for comments and interviews. More telling, perhaps, have been panic-tinged personal letters from family and friends as well as colleagues working in the field awakening to the real-world consequences of our warming climate.
ENVIRONMENT
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Why is there a CO2 shortage and how will it hit food supplies?

The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) the UK produces has halved - prompting warnings of supermarket shortages. That's because food and drink firms use CO2 in hundreds of products, from fizzy drinks to bagged salads. Why is CO2 so important to the food and drink industry?. Food grade CO2 is...
FOOD SAFETY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY

