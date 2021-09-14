CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. panel votes to approve $1 billion for FTC privacy probes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0JMt_0bwAD31100
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission seal is seen at a news conference at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday to give the Federal Trade Commission $1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft.

The proposal, which Democrats included in a $3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund a new bureau over 10 years to address "unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters," according to a summary released by the panel.

The committee began work on the wide-ranging spending proposal on Monday and was continuing to work on Tuesday evening.

The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, has picked up the job of pushing corporations to better protect consumer data and privacy as it enforces rules against deceptive practices.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Thursday asked the chiefs of four major fossil fuel companies and two lobbying groups to testify next month on whether the industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to fight climate change. House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Digiday

Congress moves to give $1B to FTC to fund new bureau to protect privacy in tech platform era

The Federal Trade Commission is closer to establishing a new bureau dedicated to protecting privacy in today’s data economy. A proposal passed by a House committee yesterday would allocate $1 billion to the FTC to staff a new bureau addressing unfair or deceptive practices related to privacy, data security, identity theft and other data abuses. The proposal, part of a reconciliation package of amendments from Democrats to President Joe Biden’s massive jobs and economic recovery plan, came from Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat who heads the House Consumer Protection Subcommittee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden nominates privacy champion Alvaro Bedoya to FTC

President Joe Biden will nominate privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, the White House announced Sept. 13. Mr. Bedoya, a lawyer, currently serves as the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., where he also is a visiting professor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediapost.com

Biden Taps Privacy Expert Bedoya For FTC

President Joe Biden has tapped privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya, the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, is probably best known for proposing curbs on the use of facial-recognition technology. Under his leadership, the...
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

FTC Approves Changes to Five FCRA Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission this week approved final revisions that would bring several rules that implement parts of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in line with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act). In separate notices, which will be published in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Law#U S#Identity Theft#Democrats
mediapost.com

House Democrats Propose $1 Billion For FTC To Create New Privacy Division

House Democrats are floating a proposal to allocate $1 billion to the Federal Trade Commission, to enable the agency to beef up its privacy enforcement. The proposal, put forward by the staff of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, specifically calls for the FTC to use the funds to create a new bureau “for the FTC’s work related to unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers to vote on $10 billion for high-speed-rail grants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel plans to vote next week on legislation that includes $10 billion in government assistance for high-speed-rail corridors. The House Transportation and Infrastructure proposal also includes $10 billion to enhance mobility for low-income Americans, including establishing new transit routes and funding for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNMT AM 650

U.S. FTC meeting will scrutinize Big Tech’s small deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will hold its next open meeting on Sept. 15 to hear staff findings on deals that Big Tech firms like Facebook and Apple make which are sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny, the agency said on Wednesday. The agency began holding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Biden taps Georgetown law professor for U.S. FTC -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden nominated privacy advocate Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy & Technology, to be a commissioner on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the White House said on Monday. Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech. Our Standards:...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Bedoya’s Privacy, Civil Rights Work Foreshows Potential FTC Focus

Georgetown University law professor Alvaro Bedoya is likely to concentrate on the interplay between privacy and civil rights if confirmed to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya, whom the White House announced Monday as President. Joe Biden. ‘s intended nominee to replace outgoing Democratic commissioner Rohit Chopra, has...
LAW
Reuters

Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok

DUBLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ireland’s data privacy regulator has opened two inquiries into Chinese-owned short-video platform TikTok related to the processing of personal data of users aged under 18 and the transfers by TikTok of personal data to China. Ireland is the lead regulator of TikTok under the European...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Biden’s new FTC nominee is a digital privacy advocate critical of Big Tech

Bedoya is the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown’s law school and previously served as chief counsel for former Senator Al Franken and the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. Bedoya has worked on legislation addressing some of the most pressing privacy issues in tech, including stalkerware and facial recognition systems.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy