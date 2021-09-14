CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76th General Assembly gets underway at UN Headquarters in New York

By UN Photo/Evan Schneider
UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be the most challenging period the world has seen since the Second World War, said the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday – as the 75th session of the General Assembly gave way to the new – deepening inequalities, decimating economies and plunging millions into extreme poverty.

news.un.org

U.S. Department of State

PEPFAR at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is participating in various events as part of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the UNGA high-level week (September 21-27, 2021), PEPFAR will engage in discussions about the state of the global AIDS response, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; dedicated efforts to address core HIV-related comorbidities, including cervical cancer for women living with HIV; the critical role of faith communities in supporting adolescents living with and affected by HIV; and the vital contributions of resilient and responsive health systems and workforces to HIV progress and broader pandemic preparedness and response.
U.S. POLITICS
Crain's New York Business

UN General Assembly returns to city this week

A scaled-back United Nations General Assembly is returning to Manhattan this week after going completely virtual last year, but fears about a possible spike in Covid-19 cases are making people in the host city less enthusiastic about the annual diplomatic gathering. New Yorkers, aware of the extra traffic and maze...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy in New York: Guterres warns that he cannot demand a vaccination certificate from the participants of the UN General Assembly

Just days before the start of the UN General Assembly in New York, USA, the reminder made by local authorities that all people arriving in the city must present a certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus has sparked controversy. . In response, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said that he cannot demand that presidents and heads of state comply with this measure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New York State
CBS New York

United Nations General Assembly Returns To NYC, With COVID-19 And Climate Front And Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security is tight on Manhattan’s East Side as world leaders arrive for the United Nations General Assembly. It is meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A web of street closures is already causing gridlock. First Avenue is closed to vehicles from East 42nd Street to 48th Street, and 44th, 45th, and 46th streets are closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue. Web Extra: Click here for list of UNGA street closures This as President Joe Biden tries to reclaim the United States’ position as a global leader while the body deals with climate change,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox26houston.com

Biden to convene virtual COVID-19 summit amid UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, the White House announced on Friday. According to a White House press release published on Friday, the meeting is intended to expand global vaccination efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken Travel to 76th United Nations General Assembly

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City September 20-23 to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week. While in New York City, the Secretary will meet with UN officials and counterparts on the margins of the event.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
António Guterres
UN News Centre

United Nations General Assembly Debate: The Clock is Ticking

The general debate of the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly will be held from Tuesday, 21 September, to Saturday, 25 September, and on Monday, 27 September 2021, pursuant to resolution 57/301. World leaders will discuss global issues. The theme "Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations" has been proposed for the general debate at the seventy-sixth session, pursuant to resolution 58/126 (annex). Held at the beginning of each session of the General Assembly, the General Debate provides an opportunity for world leaders to deliver a statement on global issues. This year, a representative who is physically present in the General Assembly Hall is to deliver a statement of her or his own for the general debate. Alternatively, each Member State, observer State and the European Union may submit a pre-recorded statement by its Head of State, VicePresident, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall during the general debate, after introduction by their representative who is physically present in the Assembly Hall. #UNGA #UNGA76.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Crimes Against Humanity#The Assembly#76th General Assembly#Un Headquarters#Turkish#Un General Assembly#Unga#Un#The General Assembly#Unequal#The 75th Assembly#Organization#The United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

Action-packed week of UN General Assembly to begin. Here’s what’s on agenda

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is set to kick off its high-level week, where discussions will be held on expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines and confronting the rising dangers of climate change. After being held virtually last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event will see physical participation of leaders from members states in New York.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
