Economy

Announcing Five Star’s Excellence in Mentorship Award Finalists

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year of challenges, it’s all the more important to recognize excellence. This year, we will return to Dallas for the in-person Five Star Conference 2021, September 19-21, and at the event, will recognize the women who are making a difference in the industry, and making a mark on their colleagues and peers.

uoregon.edu

Provost announces 20 recipients of Faculty Excellence Awards

Twenty outstanding faculty members, the most since 2007, have been selected for the sought-after Fund for Faculty Excellence Awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Driven by the university’s commitment to improve academic quality and reputation, the Fund for Faculty Excellence was established in 2006 with the generous support of businessman Lorry I. Lokey. The fund is designed to reward, recognize and retain world-class teaching and research at the UO. The award has been received by more than 200 faculty members.
EUGENE, OR
texomashomepage.com

I.D.E.A. WF finalists announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — I.D.E.A. WF is a business plan competition designed to facilitate access to capital for new and existing businesses in the greater Wichita Falls area. In its eleventh year, the program is a partnership between the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship &...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Appoints Three Advisors to Help Guide the Recruitment of New Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s efforts to reform itself are progressing. The embattled organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, adhering to the mandate of recently approved new bylaws intended to address concerns about the group’s demographics and ethics, named three non-member advisors to an Advisory Board on Monday that will guide the process of selecting new members: Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison. The intention of the Advisory Board — which will be comprised of three three outside members, one HFPA member and the organization’s current DEI consultant — is to usher in a group of new and more...
CELEBRITIES
dsnews.com

Mr. Cooper Agrees to Sell Xome Field Services

Mr. Cooper Group today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Xome Field Services unit to Cyprexx Services. The sale is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, however, according to a press release, Mr. Cooper does not view the financial impact as significant.
ECONOMY
dsnews.com

DS5: Top Post-Pandemic Priorities for Servicers

The DS5: Inside the Industry returns with Kevin Palmer, SVP, Single-Family Portfolio Management at Freddie Mac, here to discuss an issue at the top of minds of many servicers and other industry professionals as well as hundreds of thousands of homeowners across the country—the end of COVID-19-related forbearance programs. Of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mount Airy News

Northern wins three awards for excellence

Northern Regional Hospital has won top honors in the 2021 Aster Awards competition – earning two Gold Awards and one Silver Award for excellence in its advertising and marketing efforts. The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national/international competitions of its kind, the hospital said. “For...
MARKETING
verticalmag.com

Ryan Aerospace named finalist in Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 38 seconds. Ryan Aerospace (Australia) has been named a finalist in not one, but two categories of the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards 2021. After winning Small Business of the Year in 2019, Ryan Aerospace has backed up to become a finalist in same category...
INDUSTRY
dsnews.com

WFG National Title Insurance Company Hires New VP

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) has announced that Jason Vasek has joined WFG as VP of strategic growth, where he will oversee the company’s growth into the market in southern Texas and beyond. “We are thrilled to have Jason onboard to support our expansion within the Southern Texas market...
BUSINESS
Economy
dsnews.com

Most Valuable Company Profile: Get to Know Insight One Solutions

Insight One Solutions and its affiliates—Sortis Financial, Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction, and I Property Claim (IPC)—offer customers a unique, end- to-end experience with insights into the entire big picture and the stability to plan long-term while retaining the independence that comes with being privately held. Our diverse businesses allow us to evaluate clients’ processes in a rapidly evolving marketplace and provide pragmatic real- time solutions.
ECONOMY
discoverestevan.com

CCA Selects Finalists For Cattlemen's Young Leaders Mentorship Program

Sixteen finalists have been selected for the 2021-22 Cattlemen’s Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program, a national youth initiative of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA). The group was selected out of twenty-three semi-finalists following a virtual competition on August 30th. The finalists will be awarded a $2,000 travel budget and be...
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Caterpillar Awards HOLT CAT “Excellence in Marketing Award”

AiAdvertising’s SWARM Platform enables the nation’s largest U.S. Caterpillar dealer to achieve a 10X Return on Ad Spend. AiAdvertising, Inc., a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it received in partnership with HOLT CAT the 2021 Construction Industries Excellence in Marketing Award. The Company used its AI driven SWARM solution to increase performance of its Advertising investments by aligning its efforts to newly created Personas for a more personalized and authentic customer experience.
ECONOMY
dsnews.com

The Exchange: Mortgage Solutions Financial’s Bobbie Collins

Editor's note: This Q and A appears in the September issue of DS News magazine, available here. Bobbie Collins recently joined Colorado Springs-based Mortgage Solutions Financial as its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, bringing her extensive background in law, compliance, and management to the role. After a decade working at large national firms, she says Mortgage Solutions is a little different. A family-owned and operated business that has grown significantly in the past few years, Mortgage Solutions has managed to maintain a family-like atmosphere in its now 60 or so branches and among its 600 employees, she says. “We work hard and play hard together.” As important as anything, the company shares Collins’ passion for supporting military families, an interest born of personal experience, which resulted in her co-founding a nonprofit, the Council for Military Spouse Clubs. She spoke with DS News about passion projects, lessons learned during a pandemic, and the importance of a supportive work culture.
REAL ESTATE
case.edu

Join WISER’s Peer Mentorship program

Are you an upperclass student interested in developing your leadership and mentoring skills or an underclassman looking for advice about navigating your STEM major at Case Western Reserve University? Sign up for Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable’s (WISER) Peer Mentorship program. WISER is currently accepting both mentors and mentees....
EDUCATION
flarecord.com

Liz Dudek Receives Florida Assisted Living Association’s 2021 Sid Rosenblatt Excellence in Leadership Award

Greenberg Traurig LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 7. Liz Dudek, director of Health Care Affairs in the Tallahassee office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., received the Florida Assisted Living Association’s (FALA) 2021 Sid Rosenblatt Excellence in Leadership Award on Aug. 4 during a virtual presentation. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TheInterMountain.com

Mon Health honored with Excellence Award

MORGANTOWN — As well as providing nationally-recognized healthcare, the hospitals of the Mon Health System (MHS) were recently honored for their business proficiency with a Supply Chain Excellence Award by Premier. This award is a testament to the MHS Supply Chain Department’s cost-saving innovations in handling medical and non-medical supplies and equipment for the System.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Inside Indiana Business

Chamber Names Monumental Awards Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Chamber has announced the finalists for its annual Monumental Awards. The chamber says the awards are designed to showcase economic development growth by highlighting "excellence in the Indy region's built environment." The finalists are split among nine categories and were chosen among 71 submissions. The chamber...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
enr.com

ENR New England Announces Excellence in Safety Award Winners for 2021

A safety expert from the region has selected ENR New England's 2021 Best Projects safety award winners. The Excellence in Safety winner, along with the Safety Award of Merit winner, will be honored as part of the Best Projects 2021 awards event on Nov. 19 awards. For more information on the event visit: https://www.enr.com/enr-best-projects-awards/boston.
POLITICS
Ottumwa Courier

Archer receives Partners in Excellence Awards

OTTUMWA — Roger Archer of Main Street Insurance was recently recognized by KHI Solutions with two Partners in Excellence Awards. Archer received the Grow Your Business and Diamond Level Achievement awards from the agency, which serves nearly 500 top agents across Iowa. The awards were presented to the tho 10% and 5% of their agents based on 2020 sales production and retention.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

