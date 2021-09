Since August, 18,825 students in Mississippi’s public and private K-12 schools have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 72 counties that reported data, a majority had between 100 and 500 students test positive. Three counties reported well over 1,000 positive students: DeSoto County, Harrison County and Jackson County. These counties are home to three of the five largest school districts in the state. DeSoto is the largest with 34,067 students enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. None of these three school districts are under any mask mandate.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO