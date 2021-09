President Joe Biden supports an investigation into the August drone strike that killed 10 civilians and up to seven children in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday. Explaining during the White House press briefing that Biden was briefed Friday morning regarding the Pentagon's report about the strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I would say, first, the president's view – and all of our view – is that the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy."

