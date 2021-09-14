54 Dark Jokes for Anyone with a Morbid Sense of Humor

Life can be a real challenge sometimes, and during those times you may just have to laugh it out—even if that means getting a little dark. While these may not be the best jokes to crack with your mother-in-law or boss, it’s OK to giggle at them on your own or even with some like-minded friends. Dark jokes aren’t for everyone, but laughing at dark jokes could mean you’re a genius. Genius or not, there’s no harm in letting off some steam on the harder days with some dark humor. If you’re looking for jokes to make the whole room laugh, try these anti-jokes, bad jokes, and short jokes that are easy to remember.