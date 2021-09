Today is Sony's PlayStation Showcase, an online event revealing upcoming games for the PS5 coming out this holiday season and next year. And there's a good chance for a restock to coincide with the event, particularly at PlayStation Direct. Retailers have been quiet about restocks since the big Labor Day sales, but several sources have indicated that Walmart and Target are ready to go with another wave of consoles. (Nothing official has been announced by the companies yet.) We're also well overdue for a restock from Best Buy and GameStop, and it's likely we'll hear more from them soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO