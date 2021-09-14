CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief organization calls on Biden to create expedited Afghan evacuation process

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbi Will Berkovitz of Jewish Family Service Seattle joins Morning Joe to discuss how his organization is working to get Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.Sept. 14, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

