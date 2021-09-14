CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is Thanksgiving and Why Do We Celebrate It?

By Charlotte Hilton Andersen
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 6 days ago
The tale of early settlers sharing a meal with local Native Americans is just one of many stories about settling North America chronicled in the journal of William Bradford. It wasn’t quite the rosy version of Thanksgiving history that most of us learned in school, but Pilgrims and people from the Wampanoag tribe did meet during a celebration. The first governor of Plymouth colony couldn’t have known then that the settlers’ humble harvest festival would become a landmark in U.S. history and the basis for what is, after Christmas, the second most popular holiday in America. So when is Thanksgiving 2021, and just how different does it look from that first holiday?

Fox News

Labor Day: A brief history of the holiday and why we celebrate

Though it may be known as the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day is actually a day to celebrate the achievements of workers. According to History.com, Labor Day originated at a time when working conditions in the U.S. were often poor and unsafe. The website reported that the average American worked 12-hour days seven days a week just to make a living.
LABOR ISSUES
rd.com

Thanksgiving Turkey Wishbone: Why We Break It and How to Find It

As strange as many of them seem today, all holiday traditions started somewhere. That goes for customs with deep histories, like breaking the turkey wishbone, as well as relatively recent and completely made-up observances. (We’re looking at you, Festivus). Today’s holiday traditions often have roots in pagan rituals—celebrating the summer and winter solstices, for instance—and were later Christianized and, eventually, commercialized.
FESTIVAL
Reader's Digest

The Real History of Thanksgiving

There’s a reason Americans ranked Thanksgiving as their second-favorite holiday after Christmas. It’s a time to celebrate all the things we are grateful for and get together with loved ones for an epic feast. It’s also the start of the holiday season in the United States, providing the foundation for many happy memories and lots of fun. You only have to look at these Thanksgiving quotes, Thanksgiving prayers, and Thanksgiving traditions to see how beloved the holiday is. But this rosy picture leaves out most of the real history of Thanksgiving.
FESTIVAL
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

