When Is Thanksgiving and Why Do We Celebrate It?

The tale of early settlers sharing a meal with local Native Americans is just one of many stories about settling North America chronicled in the journal of William Bradford. It wasn’t quite the rosy version of Thanksgiving history that most of us learned in school, but Pilgrims and people from the Wampanoag tribe did meet during a celebration. The first governor of Plymouth colony couldn’t have known then that the settlers’ humble harvest festival would become a landmark in U.S. history and the basis for what is, after Christmas, the second most popular holiday in America. So when is Thanksgiving 2021, and just how different does it look from that first holiday?