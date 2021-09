General Motors has extended production downtime of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant until October 4th. Production of the Chevy Camaro, along with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, was originally set to return on September 27th, however persistent chip allocation problems have now pushed the restart date back to the October 4th. Production of the regular Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 will also return on October 4th, although this was always the restart date set by GM for the two luxury sedans.

LANSING, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO